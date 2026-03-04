Bitget Launches Grouped, Tiered Market Maker Incentive Program Across Spot And Derivatives Markets

In Brief Bitget has announced a revised Market Maker Incentive Program, introducing a grouped, tier-based fee and evaluation framework across all spot and futures markets to strengthen liquidity quality, execution efficiency, and institutional-grade trading standards.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the launch of a revised Market Maker Incentive Program that introduces a grouped maker-fee structure for all spot and derivatives markets on the platform, with the aim of strengthening order book depth, enhancing trade execution, and offering a more customized incentive model for professional liquidity providers.

The exchange said the updated framework will be implemented on March 4, 2026, during a scheduled rollout window between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM (UTC+8).

As part of the revised program, all trading pairs will be organized under a new classification system that divides markets into Group A, Group B and Group C, while maker rates will be determined according to market maker tiers ranging from MM1 to MM5. Group A is defined as core and highly liquid pairs such as BTC/USDT, Group B covers actively traded mid-tier pairs such as HYPE/USDT, and Group C includes remaining markets as well as newly listed pairs.

Based on the combination of market group and tier level, spot trading maker rebates will range from −0.012% for MM1 participants to 0.000% for MM5 participants, while futures markets will apply rebates from −0.008% at MM1 to 0.000% at MM5. According to the company, the segmented structure is intended to better align incentives with the characteristics of each market category, encouraging stronger liquidity provision and more stable quoting activity across both spot and futures products.

Alongside the revised rebate framework, Bitget has also updated the methodology used to evaluate the performance of participating market makers. Under the new approach, maker trading volume will be calculated using weighted group metrics, with greater weighting assigned to newer or lower-liquidity markets in order to encourage liquidity deployment in areas where it is most needed.

Performance scoring will additionally take into account bid-ask spread requirements and cumulative order volume benchmarks, enabling the program to more accurately assess the quality and consistency of liquidity across different trading environments.

The company stated that the introduction of a more structured maker-rate system, combined with a revised performance assessment model, supports its broader objective of strengthening institutional-grade liquidity standards within its Universal Exchange framework.

According to the Bitget Transparency Report 2025, institutional participants represented 82% of total spot trading volume and 60% of futures trading volume, underscoring the platform’s growing dependence on professional market makers and execution infrastructure, and highlighting the role of the updated incentive program in supporting large-scale and professional trading activity.

