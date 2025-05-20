Bitget Launches Global Campaign To Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day With Community Events Across Five Continents

In Brief Bitget has launched a global campaign to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day by organizing events in various cities worldwide and distributing pizzas to over 2,000 individuals as part of community gatherings across five continents.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 firm, Bitget has launched a global campaign to commemorate Bitcoin Pizza Day by organizing events in various cities worldwide. From May 19th to May 22nd, the company is distributing pizzas to over 2,000 individuals as part of community gatherings taking place across five continents.

Locations hosting these events include major cities such as Abuja, Cape Town, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Mexico City, Lisbon, Barcelona, Florence, Catania, Turin, Milan, Athens, Metro Manila, Penang, Tirana, Prague, Dubai, Taipei, and Ho Chi Minh City.

“Every year, we celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day because it reminds us how far this industry has come—from 10,000 BTC being worth just $40 to now touching $1 billion,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “It marks the epitome of any financial vehicle’s success in history. At Bitget, it’s one of our favorite days to share with the community and reflect on the incredible journey we’ve all been part of,” she added.

Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025: Celebrating Bitcoin’s Historic Milestone And Its Evolving Role In DeFi

Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated annually on May 22nd, commemorates the notable 2010 purchase of two pizzas using 10,000 Bitcoins by Laszlo Hanyecz, illustrating Bitcoin’s early role as a form of payment. This transaction, valued at about $41 at the time, is now estimated to be worth close to $1 billion, symbolizing Bitcoin’s growth from a niche digital experiment to an element in financial innovation.

The current year’s celebrations aim to connect cryptocurrency communities worldwide, providing opportunities for participants, whether experienced or new, to discuss Bitcoin’s development and the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). These events combine casual networking with informative sessions, emphasizing Bitcoin’s increasing importance amid changing economic conditions.

By hosting events in various regions including Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, Bitget demonstrates support for local crypto communities and promotes broader engagement in the evolving digital currency space. Such activities underscore Bitcoin’s global impact and serve as reminders of the innovation, resilience, and shared goals that continue to drive cryptocurrency adoption.

