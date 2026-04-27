Bitget Launches Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub To Strengthen The Future Web3 Workforce

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget launches Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub to expand blockchain education, offering certification, career pathways, and a Bondex partnership to connect Web3 talent with industry opportunities globally.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced the introduction of the Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub: Semester 1, an education programme aimed at encouraging young learners to explore blockchain as both an academic subject and a potential career pathway within the digital economy.

The initiative forms part of Bitget’s wider Blockchain4Youth programme, which seeks to broaden access to blockchain education for young audiences globally. Previous activities under the initiative, including the LALIGA Youth Tournament in Thailand, collaboration with Google Developer Group on Campus, and the Web3 Young Learners’ Encyclopedia, have collectively engaged more than 15,000 participants since launch, reflecting sustained interest in structured entry points into the Web3 sector.

The newly launched Learning Hub integrates structured coursework with professional validation and career-focused support mechanisms. Participants who complete the programme and successfully pass assessments are awarded a Certificate of Completion signed by Ignacio Aguirre Franco, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitget, intended to serve as a formal credential for professional use.

The certification is positioned as both evidence of programme participation and a verification of Web3-related competency. It is also linked to access pathways within the Blockchain4Youth Talent Alliance, which is designed to connect certified learners with opportunities in the broader Web3 industry. Through this structure, participants may receive priority consideration for roles at Bitget, along with exposure to industry networks and recruitment channels intended to support transitions from education into employment.

Bitget And Bondex Partner To Bridge Web3 Talent Gap Through Blockchain4Youth Initiative

As part of the broader rollout, Bitget has confirmed a partnership with Bondex, the Web3 professional networking platform associated with web3.career, described as the largest job board in the sector. The collaboration aims to improve visibility of entry routes into Web3 careers and streamline connections between trained candidates and employers operating within the industry.

“Most young people trying to break into Web3 hit the same wall, they take a course, then have no network, no verified credentials, and no clear path to a job.” said Ignacio Palomera, Co-Founder of Bondex in a written statement. “Blockchain4Youth and Bondex fix that. Finish the program, build a verified profile, be discovered in the Bondex trusted talent pool and apply directly to companies hiring on web3.career. It’s the bridge the industry’s been missing,” he added.

“A lot of young people are interested in Web3, but interest alone does not always show them where to begin,” said Ignacio Aguirre Franco, CMO of Bitget in a written statement. “The Learning Hub is about making that first step feel more real by giving learners knowledge, recognition, and a better sense of where this path can lead. When young talent can see opportunity more clearly, they are more likely to believe they belong in the future of this industry,” he added.

The Blockchain4Youth Learning Hub is presented as part of a longer-term strategy to develop education and talent infrastructure within the Web3 ecosystem. Rather than functioning as a standalone campaign, the initiative is positioned as an evolving platform intended to support learners through stages of discovery, skill development, and eventual industry participation, aligning with Bitget’s broader positioning as both a digital asset platform and ecosystem developer within the sector.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

