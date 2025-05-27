Bitget Expands Into RWAs With BGUSD, Offering Daily Yields And High Liquidity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget has introduced BGUSD yield-accruing stable asset certificate aimed at improving capital efficiency and generating passive income opportunities for a global user base.

Cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 platform Bitget has introduced BGUSD, a yield-accruing stable asset certificate aimed at improving capital efficiency and generating passive income opportunities for a global user base. This digital asset is seamlessly embedded within Bitget’s trading and asset management systems and is supported by a utility framework anchored in tokenized real-world assets.

BGUSD maintains a 1:1 redemption ratio with USDC and is accessible through subscriptions made in either USDC or USDT. Users holding BGUSD receive daily yield distributions to their spot accounts, calculated based on their lowest daily balance, with a starting annualized return set at 4%. A temporary promotional annual percentage yield of 5% will be offered for the first 30 days post-launch.

The asset’s yield generation is linked to a diversified mix of tier 1 tokenized real-world holdings, which include high-quality money market instruments and digital representations of U.S. Treasury securities. This return model is underpinned by a strategic allocation approach, enterprise-grade technical infrastructure, and collaborations with key tokenization providers such as Superstate, which supports the initiative through its tokenized treasury fund, USTB.

“At Bitget, our mission has always been to prioritize our users’ needs — whether they come from the crypto-native community, institutional circles, or traditional finance,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget, in a written statement. “With BGUSD, we are delivering a solution that bridges the best of both worlds: the transparency and innovation of crypto with the stability and yield opportunities traditionally found in real-world assets. This launch is another step in empowering our global users to achieve smarter, more resilient portfolio growth,” she added.

BGUSD: A Secure, Yield-Generating Solution With Flexible Redemption Choices

The structure of BGUSD establishes it as a secure, yield-producing option within the platform, designed to reduce exposure to cryptocurrency market fluctuations while preserving liquidity through flexible redemption choices. Users have the option to redeem instantly from Bitget’s reserve pool or choose standard redemptions, which are processed within three business days. Both subscription and redemption incur a fixed fee of 0.1%.

Beyond serving as a preservation tool, BGUSD is intended for active use and is fully integrated into Bitget’s wider ecosystem. It functions as collateral for lending, futures margin, and participation in Launchpool and PoolX programs. The asset’s versatility supports improved capital efficiency and aligns with platform-level objectives to generate consistent, risk-adjusted returns. Through a combination of self-directed allocation and partnerships with established financial entities, the product achieves diversification and reduces concentration risk. By connecting traditional financial instruments with blockchain accessibility, BGUSD offers a robust solution that balances stable returns with transparency.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson