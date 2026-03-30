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News Report Technology
March 30, 2026

Bitget Expands Agent Hub, Integrating AI For Market Analysis And Trade Execution

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 30, 2026 at 9:26 am Updated: March 30, 2026 at 9:26 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 30, 2026 at 9:26 am

In Brief

Bitget has upgraded its Agent Hub with five AI analytical skills and 19 integrated data tools, combining market analysis and trade execution within a unified platform to enhance AI-driven trading capabilities.

 

Bitget Expands Agent Hub, Integrating AI For Market Analysis And Trade Execution

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced that it has expanded its Agent Hub with additional artificial intelligence capabilities, introducing five analytical AI Skills and 19 integrated data tools designed to combine market analysis and trade execution within a single system.

The update follows the initial release of Agent Hub in February, which established a standardized framework enabling AI agents to securely access real-time market data and execute trades. The latest upgrade extends these functions beyond connectivity, allowing AI systems to both analyze market conditions and respond within the same environment.

This development reflects broader changes in trading dynamics, where market behavior is increasingly influenced by a combination of macroeconomic indicators, on-chain activity, sentiment data, and real-time capital flows. Although access to market information has expanded, the capacity to interpret and act on these signals remains uneven among participants.

Integrated AI Analytics And Trading Infrastructure Expansion

The upgraded Agent Hub is intended to address this imbalance by embedding analytical capabilities directly into the trading process. The system continuously processes incoming data and converts it into structured insights, enabling a more streamlined transition from analysis to execution.

The newly introduced AI Skills focus on macroeconomic analysis, technical signal identification, sentiment tracking, market intelligence, and aggregated news monitoring across both cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets. These capabilities operate alongside 19 integrated data tools that connect research, signal generation, and execution within a unified interface.

“Markets are no longer driven by a single signal,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget in a written statement. “What has changed is not access to information, but the ability to process it. The goal here is to make that level of analysis available in a way that feels usable, not overwhelming,” she added. 

The expansion also enhances the platform’s underlying infrastructure. Through standardized modules, including APIs and execution frameworks, AI systems are able to access market data, manage trading strategies, and execute transactions without relying on fragmented integrations, reducing operational complexity and improving consistency.

The updated Agent Hub is aligned with Bitget’s Universal Exchange model, in which crypto assets and tokenized traditional instruments operate within a single account structure. By integrating AI capabilities into this environment, the platform extends its functionality from providing market access to delivering a more comprehensive trading infrastructure.

As trading systems continue to evolve, the integration of analysis, execution, and capital allocation within unified platforms is becoming increasingly significant. The expanded Agent Hub reflects this trend, positioning AI as an embedded component of trading operations rather than a standalone tool.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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