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News Report Technology
March 20, 2026

Bitget CFD Trading Volume Surges Past $6B As Multi-Asset Demand Accelerates

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 20, 2026 at 4:19 am Updated: March 20, 2026 at 4:19 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 20, 2026 at 4:19 am

In Brief

Bitget reported record $6 billion in single-day CFD trading volume, reflecting growing multi-asset trading activity as investors increasingly engage across commodities, currencies, and indices within a unified platform.

Bitget CFD Trading Volume Surges Past $6B As Multi-Asset Demand Accelerates

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget reported that its contracts for difference (CFD) segment achieved a record single-day trading volume exceeding $6 billion, representing a notable expansion in its multi-asset trading operations.

The record is viewed as indicative of changing trading patterns, with increased volatility observed across commodities, currencies, and indices. Market participation has broadened beyond a single asset class, with heightened activity reported in gold, oil, foreign exchange pairs, and major equity indices amid recent macroeconomic developments influencing price movements across traditional financial markets.

Gold reached record highs amid demand for safe-haven assets, while oil, key currency pairs, and global equity indices experienced significant fluctuations driven by geopolitical factors and evolving expectations around interest rates. Instead of focusing on individual markets in isolation, trading activity has increasingly extended across multiple asset categories simultaneously.

Market Dynamics Reflect Shift Toward Multi-Asset Trading

“Markets are moving together more than ever, and traders are responding the same way,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “What stands out is not just the volume, but how it’s distributed across assets. Surpassing $6 billion in a single day is a clear signal of where our users’ attention is going,” she added.

The company’s CFD product enables trading of contracts tied to global assets while maintaining margin in USDT, eliminating the need for capital transfers between separate brokerage systems. This integrated structure allows users to access and trade commodities, currencies, and indices alongside digital assets within a single account environment.

The reported milestone is also associated with rising demand for unified trading platforms that combine multiple asset classes. Within Bitget’s UEX framework, cryptocurrencies, commodities, foreign exchange, and indices are available within a single account structure, facilitating cross-market activity without operational barriers. This integrated model reflects broader trends toward increasingly interconnected financial markets and positions the platform within the evolving landscape of modern trading.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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