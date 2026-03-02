Bitget Celebrates International Women’s Day By Encouraging Women To Lead The Future Of Web3

In Brief Bitget is marking International Women’s Day through its Blockchain4Her initiative with global campaigns, offline events, and a limited-edition card to promote gender inclusion and leadership in the blockchain industry.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announced plans to mark International Women’s Day with activities under its Blockchain4Her initiative, emphasizing inclusion and gender diversity as key factors for sustainable growth in the blockchain sector.

The campaign centers on the question, “How can we achieve mass adoption without women?”, highlighting the industry-wide challenge that excluding women limits liquidity, innovation, and economic potential. Bitget frames gender inclusion not only as a social responsibility but also as an essential driver for commercial and industrial development.

“We already know there’s a multitude of issues to tackle around the representation of women, especially in STEM fields. Even in crypto, the disparity is big,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget in a written statement. “It’s truly the role of bigger players to recognize the capabilities and influence women have, especially in the financial sector. As small as a step can be, each counts,” she added.

As part of the International Women’s Day observance, Bitget is launching a global social media campaign aimed at identifying and addressing unconscious bias in Web3. The campaign video illustrates the increasing participation of women in traditionally male-dominated areas and emphasizes the importance of women shaping the future of the industry. Industry professionals, creators, and users are invited to share insights and actions to foster more inclusive and accountable structures across Web3.

Additionally, Bitget is introducing a Limited Edition International Women’s Day Card in partnership with Bitget Wallet. Designed with anti-bias and inclusivity themes, the card provides exclusive benefits for users supporting gender diversity in blockchain and can be used globally through Mastercard and Visa in over 50 countries across Europe, LATAM, and APAC.

International Women’s Day Campaign Highlights Offline Workshops And Panels To Foster Inclusion And Leadership In Crypto

Offline events form a central component of the campaign. Expanding on the previous “Lady Forward” initiative, Bitget plans interactive sessions across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the CIS, and LATAM. These events are intended as safe spaces for women to share experiences, build networks, and discuss leadership, finance, and technology.

Activities include creative workshops such as flower arrangement, perfume making, pottery, and nail art, along with networking sessions and panel discussions featuring women leaders from both Web2 and Web3. In Southeast Asia, the campaign will feature a mini-conference, panels, and an Iftar dinner, underscoring the initiative’s focus on cultural inclusivity and community engagement.

Through the International Women’s Day campaign, Bitget reinforces Blockchain4Her as an ongoing effort to enhance female participation in crypto, positioning diversity as a catalyst for wider adoption and stronger, more resilient markets.

