Bitfinex: Bitcoin Shows Resilience Amid 52% Drawdown As Geopolitical, Regulatory, And Market Pressures

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitfinex reports Bitcoin’s deep late-2025 correction, cautious markets, and rising crypto enforcement, with the asset trading at $66,582 and the market cap at $2.3 trillion.

Bitfinex has published its year-end cryptocurrency market report, noting that Bitcoin entered March following one of the most structurally severe corrections in its history. The asset experienced five consecutive monthly losses for only the second time ever, resulting in a 52% decline from its October 2025 peak.

The early 2026 performance, with January and February both closing in red, deviated sharply from typical seasonal trends. A geopolitical shock at the end of February triggered a rapid cascade of liquidations, highlighting lingering fragility in risk sentiment. Despite this intense sell-off, the $60,000–$62,000 range has shown resilience, suggesting that forced selling may be shifting toward absorption rather than renewed capitulation.

Analysis of derivatives positioning indicates a broad leverage reset. Futures open interest has declined by more than 50 percent from its October peak, and funding rates briefly turned deeply negative following the escalation in Iran, reflecting a sentiment trough and predominantly short positions.

US Tariffs, Inflation, And Middle East Tensions Drive Cautious Markets While Options Show Defensive Bias

Historically, such extremes create conditions for reflexive price squeezes if spot demand strengthens. The options market presents a more complex picture: near-term skew remains defensive, with strong demand for downside protection, while quarterly positioning into late March shows a notable call bias concentrated around $80,000–$90,000.

Macro and digital asset policy developments have contributed to cautious market behavior, though no systemic instability is evident. The US administration’s imposition of a 10–15 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, following the Supreme Court’s invalidation of previous measures, has introduced short-term trade unpredictability.

However, the law is designed to address balance-of-payments crises, a threshold that does not appear to have been met. The U.S. dollar maintains its reserve currency status, Treasury markets remain liquid, and capital inflows continue to finance trade deficits, leading markets to treat the tariffs as temporary.

Financial conditions support this interpretation. Long-term Treasury yields have declined amid defensive positioning, reflecting a flight to safety driven by trade uncertainty and geopolitical risk. Equity markets have shown moderate reactions, while gold has appreciated, indicating risk management rather than widespread stress.

Producer price data indicate renewed inflationary pressure, with rising upstream costs and firm services inflation. Residential construction spending has stabilized in some regions but remains uneven overall. These factors suggest that near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts are unlikely, and the central bank is expected to maintain a restrictive stance.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have contributed to energy market volatility. U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran have raised concerns over potential disruption to the Strait of Hormuz. Although oil prices could spike in the near term, structural supply buffers mitigate the risk of a sustained shock.

Elevated floating storage, global production exceeding 100 million barrels per day, and historical trends indicate that price surges often reverse once hostilities ease. Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas modeling suggests that even a temporary closure would likely lead to a brief price increase before moderation as supply adjusts.

Mt. Gox Hard Fork Proposal And US Enforcement Actions Intensify

In the cryptocurrency sector, governance and enforcement pressures are intensifying. A proposal by Mt. Gox’s former CEO to implement a Bitcoin hard fork to recover nearly 80,000 BTC from the 2011 hack has reignited debate over immutability and protocol governance. While framed as a narrow exception, such a change would challenge the principle that ownership is determined solely by private key control.

Simultaneously, US authorities have frozen more than $580 million in crypto linked to transnational fraud networks, demonstrating expanding cross-border enforcement capabilities. At the state level, Minnesota legislators are considering banning crypto kiosks entirely following repeated fraud incidents, reflecting a tougher approach to physical cash-to-crypto infrastructure.

As of the report’s release, Bitcoin is trading at $66,582, marking a 0.12% increase over the past 24 hours, with a daily low of $65,395 and a high of $69,882, according to CoinMarketCap. The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.3 trillion, a 0.47% increase over the last day, while 24-hour trading volume reached $128.47 billion, a 36.38 percent rise.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

