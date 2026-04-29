Bitcoin Spot Volumes Sink To Cycle Lows As Liquidity Evaporates Across Major Exchanges Amid Macro Uncertainty

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin spot trading volumes fall to lowest since the last bear market, signaling reduced liquidity and participation across exchanges amid macro uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost shared the latest market analysis on the social media platform X, noting that Bitcoin spot trading activity has declined to its lowest level since the end of the previous bear market cycle, indicating a notable contraction in market participation.

Spot trading volumes for Bitcoin have continued to fall throughout April, with current levels returning to ranges last seen in September 2023. The decline is described as reflecting a broader slowdown in activity across major trading venues, alongside reduced engagement from market participants.

Exchange-level data suggests that the downturn is widespread across platforms. Since March, Binance has recorded an estimated reduction of approximately $25 billion in monthly trading volume, while Gate.io saw its volumes decline by roughly $13 billion. OKX also registered a decrease of around $6 billion over the same period, indicating that the trend is not isolated to a single venue but instead reflects a broader market contraction.

📉 $BTC Spot volumes hit lowest levels since end of Bear market.



The collapse in Bitcoin spot trading volumes continued throughout the month of April.



💥 Spot volumes have now returned to levels comparable to September 2023, marking the end of the previous bear market.



This… pic.twitter.com/p9npEyD5DG — Darkfost (@Darkfost_Coc) April 29, 2026

The weakening in spot market activity is taking place against a macroeconomic backdrop characterised by uncertainty. Ongoing geopolitical developments, including tensions involving Iran, combined with persistent inflation concerns, have contributed to cautious investor sentiment. Market expectations that the Federal Reserve may have limited scope for accelerated monetary easing have also weighed on risk appetite.

Analyst notes that in this environment, investors have shown reduced willingness to establish longer-term spot positions, reflecting limited conviction regarding near-term market direction. The decline in volumes is therefore interpreted as a temporary reduction in demand rather than a structural shift in market participation. Historical patterns suggest that similar low-liquidity phases have often coincided with periods preceding renewed accumulation and price discovery.

Bitcoin spot volumes across major exchanges have fallen to their lowest levels since October 2023.



Such low volume environments often coincide with reduced market depth and heightened sensitivity to flow shifts



📊 https://t.co/XLo1nlsykP pic.twitter.com/Pn6xfZs4gx — glassnode (@glassnode) April 29, 2026

Independent market research from Glassnode has also identified comparable trends, highlighting that such low-volume conditions are typically associated with reduced market depth and increased price sensitivity to capital inflows and outflows. This dynamic can amplify volatility when trading activity eventually returns.

Bitcoin Holds Near $77K As Macro Uncertainty And Geopolitical Developments Weigh On Sentiment

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $76,898, reflecting modest daily gains, with intraday movement between $75,520 and $77,870. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at around $2.57 trillion, with daily trading volumes showing a slight decline.

Singapore-based digital asset trading firm QCP Capital pointed to a largely static geopolitical backdrop recently, with stalled diplomatic developments in US–Iran relations and ongoing ceasefire conditions in parts of the Middle East. However, renewed attention has emerged following a reported security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which briefly disrupted markets amid uncertainty surrounding high-profile attendees. Initial reactions in crypto markets included short-term price increases in Bitcoin and Ethereum, though gains were later reversed following renewed geopolitical concerns involving diplomatic movements between Iran and Russia.

Despite short-term volatility, Bitcoin has remained in positive territory for the month, recording gains exceeding 14% and extending a multi-week upward trend. This performance has been supported by sustained inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, totalling more than $2 billion over recent sessions, as well as continued accumulation activity from large holders.

Market participants continue to monitor upcoming macroeconomic data releases and central bank policy signals, which are expected to play a key role in shaping near-term sentiment across risk assets.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

