Binance Restores Earn Product Access For Eligible UK Professional Investors Following Regulatory Update

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has reinstated access to its Binance Earn portfolio for eligible UK Professional Users after recent regulatory updates lifted previous restrictions on certain yield and lending services.

The adjustment comes in response to regulatory guidance in the United Kingdom confirming that staking does not fall under the classification of a collective investment scheme, along with a review of how specific exemptions within the Financial Promotions Order and the Promotion of Collective Investment Scheme Order apply.

As a result, Binance can once again provide services such as Simple Earn (both Flexible and Locked), Liquid Staking (WBETH and BNSOL), Crypto Loans, RWUSD, Super Earn, On-Chain Yields, and Soft Staking to qualifying high-net-worth entities, investment professionals, and other categories covered by the exemptions.

“Professional investors in the UK have been asking for access to our Earn products, and we are excited that today we can deliver this in full compliance with local regulations,” said a Binance spokesperson in a written statement. “These are sophisticated clients who understand the asset class and seek innovative, flexible tools to grow and manage their crypto portfolios,” the spokesperson added.

Professional Investors Drive Surge In Staking Demand On Binance

Staking has emerged as a widely used approach among professional investors, providing an alternative to traditional lending. This method retains assets within the blockchain protocol, generating competitive returns while contributing to the network’s security. In addition, it grants participants governance capabilities, allowing them to play a role in shaping important protocol decisions.

“Binance has unmatched reach and infrastructure. We are the largest centralized exchange globally for both spot and perpetual markets, and our ecosystem allows clients to stake, trade, borrow, lend, and manage capital seamlessly in one place. That is why professional users trust us with over 90% of WBETH’s supply,” commented the Binance spokesperson.

As global interest rates decline, staking returns, which can reach up to 10% annually, are becoming increasingly appealing to investors looking for stable, long-term income without the need for continuous active trading.

Binance Reinforces Global Leadership In Earn Products

Binance is a leading provider of staking and yield products globally. Its Ethereum liquid staking token, WBETH, accounts for 20% of the liquid staking market, with a total value exceeding $9 billion. Over the past month, its circulating supply has increased by 18%, marking the fastest growth among major providers. Similarly, BNSOL, Binance’s Solana liquid staking token, holds around $1 billion in total value locked and serves more than 150,000 Earn users, making it the second-largest SOL liquid staking token worldwide. Integrated across key Binance services—including Spot, Convert, Auto-Invest, Margin, Earn, Loans, Fiat, Wallet, and API—as well as more than 20 external protocols, it plays a central role in the Binance ecosystem.

With this update, Binance is reaffirming its commitment to serving the UK’s most sophisticated investors with institutional-grade products, robust security, and the industry’s broadest earning opportunities. “This is more than just reopening access,” the Binance spokesperson concluded. “It’s about giving the UK’s professional investors the tools they need to lead in the next chapter of the crypto economy.”

