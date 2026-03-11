Binance Initiates Legal Action Against The Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Defamatory Reporting

In Brief Binance has filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over allegedly false reporting, highlighting its extensive compliance infrastructure and commitment to protecting its reputation and users.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has initiated legal action against The Wall Street Journal over an article published on February 23rd, 2026, which the company claims contained false and defamatory statements. According to Binance, the reporting prompted unwarranted inquiries from government officials and caused reputational and operational harm.

The exchange stated that the lawsuit seeks to defend its reputation and hold the publication accountable for the impact of the article, which Binance says misrepresented facts and contributed to confusion and misdirected attention across public and private sectors. Binance’s Global Head of Litigation, Dugan Bliss, described the action as a necessary measure to address misinformation, reputational damage, and broader consequences for the cryptocurrency industry, emphasizing the company’s commitment to compliance and innovation.

Binance Emphasizes Industry-Leading Compliance And Rigorous Risk Oversight

According to a publication on its website, Binance highlighted the scale and scope of its compliance infrastructure, noting that the company employs more than 1,500 professionals—nearly a quarter of its global workforce—dedicated to risk management, investigations, and regulatory compliance. The firm has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in talent, processes, technology, and operational tools, covering areas such as sanctions compliance, anti-money laundering, financial crime investigations, and on-chain monitoring. Binance’s approach includes proactive customer due diligence, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, behavioral analytics, and mechanisms to prevent access from prohibited jurisdictions, including VPN circumvention detection.

Furthermore, the company cited measurable results from its compliance efforts, including a 96.8% reduction in sanctions-related exposure as a percentage of total exchange volume between January 2024 and July 2025, a 97.3% decline in exposure to major Iranian cryptocurrency exchanges, and processing more than 71,000 law enforcement requests globally in 2025. Binance also reported supporting the freezing and recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars linked to illicit activity during the same period.

Binance emphasized that risk cannot be fully eliminated on public blockchains, as assets can be sent to exchange deposit addresses without prior approval. The company said its strategy focuses on detection, investigation, mitigation, offboarding, and reporting, backed by continuous monitoring and process improvement. The exchange holds regulatory approvals in over 20 jurisdictions and is the first to secure full authorization under the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority framework, reflecting ongoing investment in governance and independent oversight.

The lawsuit is Binance’s effort to address reputational harm while maintaining its operational standards and user trust. The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening compliance measures, cooperating with law enforcement, engaging with regulators, protecting users, and correcting inaccurate reporting when it arises.

