News Report Technology
July 29, 2025

Binance Earn Announces ‘Discount Buy’, Offering New Way To Buy Crypto At Pre-Set Target Price Below Market Or Earn Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: July 29, 2025 at 5:42 am Updated: July 29, 2025 at 7:26 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: July 29, 2025 at 5:42 am

In Brief

Users can buy crypto at a target price or earn attractive APRs  — providing a flexible way to accumulate crypto in low-volatility markets without constantly monitoring market movements or trying to time the perfect buy.

Binance Earn Unveils ‘Discount Buy’, Offering New Way To Buy Crypto At Pre-Set Target Price Below Market Or Earn Rewards

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance introduced Discount Buy, a new structured product within Binance Earn. This product enables users to secure a future purchase of cryptocurrencies at a target price lower than the current market value or to receive fixed annual percentage rate (APR) rewards if the purchase does not take place. 

Discount Buy provides a flexible approach for acquiring digital assets such as BTC, ETH, BNB, or SOL during periods of low market volatility, without requiring continuous price monitoring or precise market timing.

“Discount Buy is well-suited for users who anticipate limited price fluctuations and want to accumulate crypto at a discount without needing to time the market or monitor prices closely,” said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance, in a written statement. “It offers flexibility across investment scenarios, giving users more choices and opportunities in how they want to participate in the crypto market,” he added.

Users can participate in Discount Buy by subscribing with stablecoins such as USDC or USDT and selecting a fixed-term product with predefined conditions, including a Target Buy Price (the desired purchase price for cryptocurrency), a Knockout Price (a price threshold that determines eligibility for rewards), a fixed APR, and a Settlement Date. The Settlement Price is calculated as the average market price during a 30-minute window on the Settlement Date (from 07:30 to 08:00 UTC) and determines the final outcome.

On the Settlement Date, the result depends on the relationship between the market price and the established thresholds. If the Settlement Price is equal to or below the Target Buy Price, the entire investment is used to purchase cryptocurrency at the Target Buy Price. If the Settlement Price is higher than the Target Buy Price but below the Knockout Price, half of the investment is used to buy cryptocurrency at the Target Buy Price, while the other half is returned in stablecoins. If the Settlement Price meets or exceeds the Knockout Price, the full investment is returned to the user along with the fixed APR rewards.

Binance Earn Launches ‘Discount Buy,’ Enabling Crypto Purchases Below Market Price Or Fixed Rewards

No trading fees apply when a purchase is executed. Discount Buy currently supports BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL. Once a subscription is made, all terms—including Purchase Price, Knockout Price, duration, and APR—are fixed and cannot be changed. Funds remain locked until the Settlement Date and cannot be withdrawn early.

Binance Earn Launches Limited-Time Promotion Offering 10% Bonus Discount On Discount Buy Subscriptions

In order to mark the launch, Binance Earn is providing a limited-time promotion where eligible users who subscribe to Discount Buy between July 29th and August 11th, 2025 (UTC) will receive an additional 10% discount on successful cryptocurrency purchases made through Discount Buy. 

Binance operates as a major global blockchain ecosystem, supporting the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and number of registered users. The platform is trusted by over 280 million users across more than 100 countries, recognized for its high standards of security, transparency, fast trading engine, investor protections, and a comprehensive range of digital asset products and services, spanning trading, finance, education, research, social impact, payments, institutional offerings, and Web3 capabilities. 

Recently, Binance launched a redesigned application interface known as Binance UI Refined, which aims to provide a more flexible and personalized trading experience. This updated UI/UX integrates AI-driven customization, enabling the app’s homepage to adapt according to individual user preferences.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
