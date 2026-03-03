Base Rolls Out Custom Tagging Feature For Apps

In Brief Base has launched ERC-8021 builder codes to enable privacy-preserving, chain-wide attribution for applications and protocols and to support new incentive and revenue models.

Antonio García Martínez, head of growth at the Layer 2 blockchain network Base, announced that the network has introduced a new system known as builder codes, allowing applications and protocols to label their activity directly on the chain in order to support network-wide attribution and new revenue and incentive models, with registration now open to developers.

According to him, the launch addresses a longstanding challenge in advertising and digital growth measurement that was famously articulated by John Wanamaker, who observed in the nineteenth century that advertisers could not reliably determine which portion of their spending produced real results.

Modern attribution, defined as the practice of linking user actions to business outcomes, remains complex, particularly when attempting to establish whether one action truly caused another. Prior to the internet era, marketers relied on indirect statistical methods to estimate the impact of campaigns, such as radio sponsorships, on product sales, while digital marketing later promised precise tracking of user behavior but ultimately faced limitations caused by fragmented identities and large volumes of inconsistent data.

Early experiments to trace user movement across applications and protocols on Base during the 2023 Onchain Summer initiative demonstrated that value flows could be partially reconstructed, but only with significant manual intervention. The public and verifiable nature of blockchain transactions was expected to simplify this process by making conversion activity transparent, yet linking off-chain user identity to on-chain wallet activity has remained difficult.

The analytics company Spindl, which was acquired by Coinbase in 2024, was created to address this problem, but developers still faced practical barriers in connecting application interfaces with smart-contract activity without deploying additional tracking code. While transaction dashboards built using platforms such as Dune can display on-chain activity, identifying the original source of users has remained limited.

ERC-8021 Attribution Standard To Enable Privacy-Preserving, Contribution Tracking

Base has now introduced the ERC-8021 attribution standard, enabling builders to attach a cryptographic builder identifier to signed transactions across wallets, consumer applications, and protocols, allowing them to demonstrate participation in an on-chain value chain without disclosing personal user data. The network stated that both its primary consumer application and its Base application have already adopted the standard, along with several prominent Base ecosystem projects, including Aerodrome, Moonwell and Privy.

Base indicated that builder codes will become the principal method used to measure ecosystem contribution and will serve as a core data source for future incentive and reward programs spanning applications and infrastructure providers. Network representatives emphasized that attribution data alone does not determine which participant ultimately receives credit or rewards for user acquisition, but rather supplies standardized inputs to broader attribution models.

The company stated that the introduction of ERC-8021 represents an initial step toward a unified, chain-level approach to measuring growth and contribution across decentralized applications, with the objective of improving accountability for both marketing expenditure and ecosystem incentive distribution.

