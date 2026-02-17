Axelar Network Integrates Stellar To Advance Institutional Onchain Finance

In Brief Axelar’s integration of the Stellar blockchain enables cross‑chain payments, asset issuance, and liquidity, with projects such as Solv, Stronghold, and Squid already deploying live across both networks.

Axelar Network announced that it has integrated the Stellar blockchain, establishing a connection to an ecosystem viewed as increasingly important for development and institutional adoption in onchain finance. The integration is now active, and developers are already building applications that link tokenized assets with trading venues and yield‑focused products on the Stellar platform.

Financial institutions in multiple markets continue to examine onchain frameworks for tokenization, trading, and yield generation. Stellar has emerged as a notable option for both buy‑side and sell‑side participants seeking efficient settlement, regulated asset issuance, and infrastructure designed for production environments and compatibility with existing financial systems, as outlined in a joint article on onchain retail payments published by Axelar and Stellar for The Stablecoin Standard.

Stellar’s technology stack is characterized by high throughput, low transaction costs, and built‑in compliance tools. Its broader ecosystem includes established financial brands, payment providers, fintech platforms, and capital‑markets initiatives, supported by a long‑standing developer community and active institutional partners.

With Stellar now connected through Axelar, developers can combine Stellar’s capabilities in payments and asset issuance with Axelar’s interoperability infrastructure.

New Axelar–Stellar Link Powers Cross‑Chain Payments And Asset Issuance With Early Builders Already Deploying

This integration introduces new options for applications seeking broader liquidity, unified user experiences across chains, or institutional‑grade digital asset products with transparent and compliant flows. Common Prefix recently detailed a 2026 roadmap for Axelar focused on institutional adoption, enhanced economic security, compliant and privacy‑aware infrastructure, and the development of institutional products — areas that align closely with Stellar’s emphasis on payments, asset issuance, and compliance‑oriented design.

Several projects are already live at launch and building with both networks. Solv, a major allocator in tokenized real‑world assets and the largest onchain Bitcoin reserve, is using the integration to expand yield‑oriented products into cross‑chain markets. Builders can issue or manage yield‑bearing instruments on Stellar, access liquidity on other chains, and design portfolios that leverage Stellar’s efficiency alongside cross‑chain composability. SolvBTC can already be bridged to Stellar through Solv’s cross‑chain application.

Stronghold is enabling SHx transfers between Stellar and Ethereum using Axelar’s interoperability protocol, maintaining a unified 1:1 supply across networks. This approach supports consistent liquidity, expanded exchange access, and interoperability across ecosystems, demonstrating how Stellar‑based assets can reach new markets through Axelar connectivity. SHx transfers between Stellar and Ethereum are already available via Squid.

Squid, a cross‑chain routing and liquidity layer built on Axelar, now supports bridging assets such as XLM and solvBTC, offering immediate cross‑chain access and liquidity for Stellar‑based assets. The integration illustrates how Stellar can extend beyond its native environment without fragmenting assets or developer workflows.

The integration strengthens its mission to support secure, scalable, and compliant cross‑chain systems for tokenization, trading, and yield. As financial institutions continue to bring regulated assets and market infrastructure onchain, interoperability is becoming essential for unified workflows and global distribution.

Stellar is now fully accessible to developers building with Axelar, and applications can begin connecting onchain assets and services across both networks.

