Autonomys Network Kicks Off HackSecret5 Hackathon, Offering $15,000 In Rewards For Super DApp And Agent Developers

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Autonomys Network has launched the Aurora Buildathon, inviting developers to create super dApps or Auto Agents on its network and win substantial prizes.

Decentralized AI (deAI) infrastructure stack, Autonomys Network announced that it has launched the Autonomys Aurora Buildathon, inviting developers to create super decentralized applications (dApps) or Auto Agents on the Autonomys Network for a chance to win substantial prizes.

The Aurora Buildathon is a comprehensive, multi-month initiative aimed at encouraging developers of all skill levels to innovate with the Autonomys Network’s technology stack. It is open for AI enthusiasts, blockchain developers, or Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) experts, offering opportunities to demonstrate their skills and earn rewards.

🌌 Announcing the Aurora Buildathon: Build Super dApps & Agents on Autonomys!



🚀 Join us for a hands-on, multi-month challenge designed to inspire web3 developers of all levels to create innovative applications on the Autonomys Network—whether you're building super dApps or Auto… pic.twitter.com/Q9N61zKkVK — Autonomys | AI3.0 (@AutonomysNet) February 6, 2025

The HackSecret5 Hackathon, the first hybrid event of Aurora Buildathon co-hosted with Secret Network, has already begun. It features online workshops throughout February to help participants get acquainted with both Autonomys and Secret Network. Key workshops, such as “Exploring Our Developer Ecosystem: Tools, Domains, and Resources” and “First Look at the Autonomys Agents Framework: Build Your On-Chain AI Agent from Scratch,” are scheduled for February 12th and 19th. Additional workshops, including HackerHouse sessions with Secret Network, will take place during EthDenver on February 25th and 26th.

The winners of HackSecret5 will be announced in March, followed by a series of workshops continuing throughout March and April.

The total prize pool for the event is $15,000 USD. This includes $10,000 USD for projects focused on Secret AI, cross-chain, and native Secret Network dApps, $3,000 USD for Autonomys Network dApps in Track 1, and $2,000 USD for Autonomys Network dApps in Track 2.

Secret Network allows developers to create dApps that use encrypted data, both natively on ts network and on other blockchains through cross-chain communication. It also enables confidential AI, opening up new and powerful possibilities for Web3. This is referred to as Decentralized Confidential Computing (DeCC).

HackSecret 5 is an opportunity for developers to build advanced AI applications for various blockchains, including Cosmos, EVM, Solana, and Autonomys Network. The hackathon combines Secret Network’s capabilities in Secret AI and decentralized confidential computing (DeCC) with Autonomys Network’s Agents Framework and decentralized permanent storage solution, Auto-Drive.

Aurora Buildathon To Connect Developers With AI, Blockchain Expertise And Funding Opportunities

The Aurora Buildathon provides a range of opportunities to learn directly from core developers and ecosystem experts, build with advanced AI and blockchain technology, connect with other developers and potential collaborators, access funding and support for your projects, and contribute to the future development of decentralized technology.

Participants are invited to attend the first workshop titled “Exploring Our Developer Ecosystem: Tools, Domains, and Resources,” which will take place at 16:00 UTC on Wednesday, February 12th. This workshop will offer valuable insights to help enhance your development journey.

The Autonomys Network, which serves as the foundational layer for AI3.0, is a highly scalable deAI infrastructure stack. It includes high-throughput, permanent distributed storage, data availability and access, and modular execution. Its deAI ecosystem provides all the necessary components to build and deploy secure super dApps and on-chain agents, equipping them with advanced AI capabilities for dynamic, autonomous functionality.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson