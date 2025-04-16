Atomiq Brings wBTC To Starknet, Unlocking Access To Bitcoin DeFi

In Brief Atomiq has integrated with the Braavos to bring Bitcoin support to Starknet, enabling secure, trustless swaps from BTC to wBTC and unlocking seamless access to DeFi.

Cross-chain conversion solution, Atomiq is introducing support for wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) on Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling platform, enabling Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi).

Atomiq allows for direct swap between native Bitcoin and wrapped Bitcoin with zero slippage and minimal counterparty risk. This is achieved through an on-chain escrow mechanism that leverages Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus model. In a typical swap, tokens are temporarily held in a smart contract vault on Starknet, while a Bitcoin light client contract monitors and verifies the relevant Bitcoin transaction by analyzing block headers. Once the Bitcoin transaction is confirmed on-chain, the equivalent amount of wBTC is automatically released, ensuring a secure, atomic swap between the two chains.

The integration of Atomic with the Braavos wallet makes it easier for Bitcoin holders to convert BTC into wBTC on Starknet, minimizing both complexity and risk. The conversion process is designed to be smooth and predictable, enabling Bitcoin to interact with Starknet-based DeFi protocols in a manner that aims to mirror the simplicity of an in-person agreement.

Atomiq sets a new standard for cross-chain conversion by utilizing Bitcoin’s PoW security directly in its process, eliminating the need to rely on external validators for security like most other cross-chain solutions. Projects building on Starknet can benefit from Starknet Foundation support, where those projects offer incentives to their underlying users.

Users engaging with Atomiq gain key advantages, such as fixed pricing regardless of market volatility through binding quotes, reduced reliance on external parties thanks to smart contract vaults and on-chain validation, and a trustless environment that eliminates the need for intermediary approval or oversight. Together, these features position Atomiq as a potentially impactful tool for enabling Bitcoin-native access to Ethereum Layer 2 DeFi protocols.

Braavos Integrates Atomiq To Enable Native Bitcoin Support On Starknet, Introducing One-Click Yield And Trustless BTC Swaps

Braavos has become the first wallet on Starknet to implement integration with Atomiq, enabling native support for Bitcoin and offering a streamlined option for users to earn yield on their BTC holdings. This collaboration allows users to access Bitcoin functionality within the Starknet ecosystem through a dedicated interface that is now fully operational.

Through Braavos, users can perform a trustless swap to convert their native BTC into wBTC, which can then be used across Starknet DeFi applications. The wallet supports full self-custody, meaning users maintain complete control over their assets while being able to store, send, and receive BTC within the same environment.

Beyond simple asset management, Braavos includes features such as one-click staking, allowing users to engage in yield-generating activities without navigating multiple platforms or manually interacting with complex protocols. To make the experience more accessible, StarkWare has partnered with Braavos and Atomiq Labs to eliminate bridge fees—excluding network transaction costs—when moving Bitcoin onto Starknet.

This integration is designed with user experience in mind, offering a single interface that manages all key functions from swapping and custody to staking. By removing the need for external tools or multi-step processes, Braavos aims to make interacting with Bitcoin on Starknet as simple and efficient as possible.

