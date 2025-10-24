en en
Business News Report Technology
October 24, 2025

Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 24, 2025 at 10:40 am Updated: October 24, 2025 at 10:18 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 24, 2025 at 10:40 am

In Brief

Argentum AI has partnered with MolKet to bring advanced quantum molecular simulations and drug discovery capabilities to its decentralized computing marketplace.

Argentum AI Partners With MolKet To Enable Quantum Molecular Simulations And Drug Discovery On Decentralized Compute Platform

Decentralized compute marketplace Argentum AI announced a strategic partnership with MolKet, a company specializing in quantum molecular simulations, to expand the platform’s capabilities into scientific computing and pharmaceutical research. 

MolKet develops advanced computational tools for molecular modeling, materials science, and drug discovery, and will now utilize Argentum AI’s secure, decentralized infrastructure to provide its simulation services to researchers and organizations globally. 

This collaboration broadens Argentum AI’s platform beyond conventional compute offerings, enabling specialized molecular simulations and creating new opportunities for innovation in drug development and scientific research.

New Integration To Deliver Quantum Molecular Simulations Via Decentralized Marketplace

MolKet’s quantum molecular simulation technology will now be available through Argentum AI’s decentralized marketplace, enabling researchers to conduct advanced molecular modeling and drug discovery computations with the security and adaptability offered by AAI’s platform. 

This integration responds to the increasing need for accessible and reliable computational resources in pharmaceutical research and materials science. Taha Selim, General Manager and Co-founder of MolKet, noted that Argentum AI’s distributed compute platform makes complex scientific simulations more affordable and manageable, expanding the possibilities for physics and quantum research while allowing MolKet’s software services to perform large-scale simulations efficiently.

Alain Chancé, President of MolKet, highlighted that the partnership provides scalable, on-demand access to high-performance computing at competitive pricing, enhancing MolKet’s consulting and AI capabilities across scientific and industrial sectors and supporting innovation and discovery.

Argentum AI To Optimize Global Decentralized Compute Marketplace

Argentum AI operates as a decentralized compute marketplace, offering secure, cross-border computational solutions that allow organizations to access distributed resources while adhering to rigorous international security and compliance standards. 

The platform recently launched a human-centric, market-trained artificial intelligence system designed to enhance its global computing marketplace. This adaptive AI continuously learns from real user activity in live compute auctions, establishing a dynamic benchmark that optimizes efficiency, decision-making, and fairness across the computational ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Nik Entwhistle 

CMO, Argentum AI

[email protected]

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.