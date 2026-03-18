Arbitrum Foundation 2025 Transparency Report Highlights A Year Of Institutional Adoption

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In Brief Arbitrum Foundation’s 2025 Transparency Report highlights ecosystem growth, institutional adoption, and infrastructure advancement, establishing Arbitrum as a leading, scalable, and sustainable Layer 2 blockchain platform.

Arbitrum Foundation, an entity established to support, develop, and govern the Arbitrum ecosystem—a prominent Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum—has released its 2025 Transparency Report.

According to the report, 2025 marked a significant turning point for the blockchain sector, as traditional finance moved beyond experimental use cases and began building on-chain. The Arbitrum Foundation positioned itself to support this transition by connecting financial market infrastructure to production-grade blockchain rails and an expanding ecosystem of applications, establishing Arbitrum as a leading platform for institutional deployments.

This effort was supported through targeted builder programs, strategic funding initiatives, and operational coordination across the network. In 2025 alone, the Foundation approved 189 ecosystem deals, backing teams spanning decentralized finance, infrastructure, and consumer-focused applications.

The report highlights measurable growth within the ecosystem. Robinhood began offering tokenized securities on Arbitrum, while the total value of real-world assets on the network exceeded $800 million. Stablecoin supply increased by 80 percent year over year, lifetime transactions surpassed 2.1 billion, and more than 1,000 projects were building on Arbitrum by the end of the year.

Institutional Adoption And Network Expansion In 2025

Institutional adoption accelerated during the period. Robinhood launched tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs for European customers on Arbitrum One, expanding to nearly 2,000 tokenized assets within six months. Prominent asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, and Spiko, increased their tokenized financial offerings on Arbitrum, driving the value of real-world assets on the network up sevenfold year over year, in part through the DAO-approved STEP initiative.

Network activity also scaled significantly. Arbitrum processed its second billion transactions in under twelve months, bringing total lifetime transactions to more than 2.1 billion. Total Value Secured (TVS) reached approximately $20 billion, while stablecoin supply peaked at nearly $10 billion. By year-end, the ecosystem supported more than 1,000 active projects.

The Arbitrum chain ecosystem continued to expand, with over 100 chains either live or in development, reinforcing the platform’s dual role as a shared liquidity environment and a modular framework for launching dedicated blockchain networks. The Robinhood Chain became the latest addition, and under the Arbitrum Chain Expansion framework, these chains contribute 10 percent of net protocol revenue back to the ecosystem, strengthening the economic model that supports long-term growth.

Builder programs played a critical role in ecosystem development. In 2025, the Foundation approved 189 ecosystem deals, most through initiatives such as Trailblazer, ArbiFuel, and the Audit Subsidy Program. These programs, combined with founder support initiatives like Open House, provide capital, infrastructure, and security resources to help teams move from early development to production deployment.

Core infrastructure also advanced. Key upgrades included ArbOS releases aligned with Ethereum’s roadmap, the introduction of BoLD permissionless validation and Timeboost, new execution clients enhancing client diversity, and the continued rollout of Stylus, enabling smart contracts written in Rust.

DAO governance and sustainability evolved throughout the year. The ecosystem’s economic model strengthened as new revenue streams expanded the DAO’s income sources. By year-end, revenue was generated from four channels: transaction fees, Timeboost sequencing auctions, treasury management returns, and the Arbitrum Expansion Program, each operating at gross margins exceeding 90 percent. Timeboost alone contributed over $6 million to the DAO in its first year.

During the same period, the DAO began experimenting with new governance structures aimed at improving operational clarity and execution, while participation increased significantly.

Collectively, these developments demonstrate the continued maturation of the Arbitrum ecosystem in 2025. While Arbitrum maintained its leadership in the Layer 2 landscape, the year’s developments highlighted its status as a leading blockchain platform in its own right, featuring a scalable and sustainable economic model.

Throughout this period, the Arbitrum Foundation has been central to ecosystem growth, enabling institutional engagement, strengthening governance infrastructure, and supporting responsible network scaling.

As the Foundation’s sixth transparency report, the 2025 report provides a comprehensive overview of activities across five key areas: ecosystem growth, technical infrastructure, education and community, governance, and operational management.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

