Anthropic Rolls Out Managed Agents To Fast-Track AI Development And Enterprise Deployment

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Anthropic’s Managed Agents streamlines building and deploying AI agents, combining performance-optimized frameworks with production infrastructure to accelerate enterprise AI workflows.

AI research and safety company Anthropic has introduced Managed Agents, a new solution designed to streamline the building and deployment of large-scale AI agents. The platform combines a performance-optimized agent framework with production-ready infrastructure, enabling developers to move from prototype to deployment in days rather than months.

According to Anthropic, Managed Agents provides a suite of composable APIs for building cloud-hosted agents at scale. Previously, developers had to spend significant time on infrastructure tasks, including secure execution, state management, permissioning, and updating agent loops with each model upgrade. Managed Agents simplifies these processes by pairing a high-performance agent harness with integrated production infrastructure.

The platform supports both single-task agents and complex multi-agent pipelines. Developers can define tasks, tools, and operational guardrails, while Managed Agents handles execution, context management, error recovery, and orchestration. Built-in features include secure sandboxing, authentication, long-running autonomous sessions, and multi-agent coordination, with governance mechanisms ensuring scoped access, identity management, and execution tracing.

Managed Agents is purpose-built for Anthropic’s Claude models, which are optimized for agentic workflows. Developers can specify desired outcomes and success criteria, allowing Claude to self-evaluate and iterate until objectives are met. Internal testing showed that Managed Agents improved task success by up to ten percentage points compared to traditional prompting loops, particularly for complex tasks. The platform also offers session tracing, integration analytics, and troubleshooting tools through the Claude Console.

Enterprises Adopt Anthropic’s Managed Agents To Accelerate AI Deployment And Streamline Workflows

Several companies have already leveraged Managed Agents to accelerate deployment across a variety of use cases. Notion is using the system to delegate work directly within its workspace, enabling both engineers and knowledge workers to execute tasks quickly. Rakuten deployed enterprise agents integrated with Slack and Teams, handling functions across product, sales, marketing, and finance. Asana has developed collaborative AI teammates that assist human workers on projects, while Vibecode and Sentry have used Managed Agents to cut deployment time for AI-native apps and debugging workflows from months to weeks.

Managed Agents is offered on a consumption-based pricing model, with session hours billed at $0.08 on top of standard Claude Platform token rates. The platform is currently available in public beta on the Claude Platform, and developers can access documentation, the Claude Console, or the CLI to deploy agents. The solution also integrates with Claude Code and the Claude API Skill to simplify onboarding and development.

Anthropic’s Managed Agents aims to reduce operational overhead and accelerate AI agent innovation, supporting teams in deploying sophisticated, production-grade agents more efficiently.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

