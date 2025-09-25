en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 25, 2025

Animoca Brands Report: Bitget Challenges Major Exchanges With Its Universal Exchange Model

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 25, 2025 at 3:16 am Updated: September 25, 2025 at 3:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 25, 2025 at 3:16 am

In Brief

A recent Animoca Brands report highlights Bitget’s UEX model as an example of how centralized exchanges are evolving into integrated platforms that combine trading, investment, and real-world financial applications.

Animoca Brands Report: Bitget Challenges Major Exchanges With Its Universal Exchange Model

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has been featured in a recent Animoca Brands report titled “Exchanges’ Next Phase: Reaching the Mainstream,” which explores how exchanges are evolving into primary entry points for the on-chain economy. The report cites Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) concept as a prominent example of centralized platforms expanding beyond traditional cryptocurrency trading into tokenized assets and real-world financial applications.

Centralized exchanges have played a significant role in the growth of cryptocurrency adoption, developing from basic OTC services into complex, multi-layered financial platforms. According to the report, while centralized venues continue to provide the majority of liquidity, the future of adoption will depend on exchanges’ ability to move beyond trading and function as integrated gateways for payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), and tokenized assets. Bitget’s positioning within this trend is highlighted, with the UEX approach seen as a potential driver of broader participation across both retail and institutional markets.

Bitget’s UEX Model Showcased As Blueprint For Hybrid, Institutional-Ready Crypto Exchanges In Animoca Brands Report

The report also notes that Bitget’s UEX strategy is reflected in its product innovations, which cater to a growing demand for hybrid models. Offerings such as AI-powered trading via GetAgent, on-chain integration for early-stage token access, and stock futures illustrate the conclusion that exchanges likely to succeed are those that integrate trading, investment, and real-world utility within a single platform.

“Our vision is clear: exchanges can no longer be just trading venues. They must serve as bridges, giving users a simple yet powerful way to move between centralized and decentralized worlds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “The UEX model represents this future, and this report reinforces why we are confident it is the right path,” she added.

Animoca Brands underscored the significance of this evolution. “The report shows how exchanges like Bitget are evolving from liquidity hubs into cultural and financial gateways for the entire ecosystem,” said Ming Ruan, Head of Research and Data at Animoca Brands, in a written statement. “It’s a shift that brings together gaming, payments, identity, and tokenized assets, creating an on-chain world that is both accessible and scalable,” he added.

The report highlights that exchanges most likely to lead the market will be those that establish trust with institutional participants while also accommodating retail adoption through engaging, culturally relevant initiatives and streamlined user experiences. Bitget’s adoption of the UEX model reflects this approach, advancing partnerships and innovations and demonstrating how exchanges can function as comprehensive, universal access points.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

Trezor Suite Introduces MEV Protection To Enhance Transaction Security And Reliability

by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Becomes Official Plasma Launch Partner, Enabling Native Access To Stablecoin And DeFi Ecosystems
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
News Report Technology
OpenAI, Oracle, And SoftBank Announce Five New AI Data Centers For $500B Stargate Initiative
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
Opinion Technology
Foresight Ventures Stablechain Report: Specialized Blockchains Vie For Share Of $250B Stablecoin Liquidity Market
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet Partners With Spindl To Pilot Wallet-Native Attribution For Enhanced Web3 Project Discovery
by Alisa Davidson
September 25, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.