Animoca Brands Report: Bitget Challenges Major Exchanges With Its Universal Exchange Model

In Brief A recent Animoca Brands report highlights Bitget’s UEX model as an example of how centralized exchanges are evolving into integrated platforms that combine trading, investment, and real-world financial applications.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has been featured in a recent Animoca Brands report titled “Exchanges’ Next Phase: Reaching the Mainstream,” which explores how exchanges are evolving into primary entry points for the on-chain economy. The report cites Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) concept as a prominent example of centralized platforms expanding beyond traditional cryptocurrency trading into tokenized assets and real-world financial applications.

Centralized exchanges have played a significant role in the growth of cryptocurrency adoption, developing from basic OTC services into complex, multi-layered financial platforms. According to the report, while centralized venues continue to provide the majority of liquidity, the future of adoption will depend on exchanges’ ability to move beyond trading and function as integrated gateways for payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), and tokenized assets. Bitget’s positioning within this trend is highlighted, with the UEX approach seen as a potential driver of broader participation across both retail and institutional markets.

Bitget’s UEX Model Showcased As Blueprint For Hybrid, Institutional-Ready Crypto Exchanges In Animoca Brands Report

The report also notes that Bitget’s UEX strategy is reflected in its product innovations, which cater to a growing demand for hybrid models. Offerings such as AI-powered trading via GetAgent, on-chain integration for early-stage token access, and stock futures illustrate the conclusion that exchanges likely to succeed are those that integrate trading, investment, and real-world utility within a single platform.

“Our vision is clear: exchanges can no longer be just trading venues. They must serve as bridges, giving users a simple yet powerful way to move between centralized and decentralized worlds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, in a written statement. “The UEX model represents this future, and this report reinforces why we are confident it is the right path,” she added.

Animoca Brands underscored the significance of this evolution. “The report shows how exchanges like Bitget are evolving from liquidity hubs into cultural and financial gateways for the entire ecosystem,” said Ming Ruan, Head of Research and Data at Animoca Brands, in a written statement. “It’s a shift that brings together gaming, payments, identity, and tokenized assets, creating an on-chain world that is both accessible and scalable,” he added.

The report highlights that exchanges most likely to lead the market will be those that establish trust with institutional participants while also accommodating retail adoption through engaging, culturally relevant initiatives and streamlined user experiences. Bitget’s adoption of the UEX model reflects this approach, advancing partnerships and innovations and demonstrating how exchanges can function as comprehensive, universal access points.

