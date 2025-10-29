en en
News Report Technology
October 29, 2025

Animoca Brands Invests in AerodromeFi Amid Growth Of DeFi And New Token Launches On Base

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: October 29, 2025 at 4:23 am Updated: October 29, 2025 at 8:33 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: October 29, 2025 at 4:23 am

In Brief

Animoca Brands has acquired and fully locked AERO tokens in AerodromeFi, a leading AMM on the Base network, highlighting its role in driving DeFi growth and innovative token launch mechanisms.

Animoca Brands Invests in AerodromeFi Amid Growth Of DeFi And New Token Launches On Base

Venture capital firm focused on metaverse and gaming, Animoca Brands announced that it has acquired a stake in AERO tokens of the automated market maker (AMM) AerodromeFi and has fully locked them as veAERO. AerodromeFi is a next-generation AMM that has consistently maintained over 50% of Base’s decentralized exchange total value locked (DEX TVL), positioning itself as a central liquidity hub within the ecosystem. 

The announcement highlighted that AerodromeFi’s incentive structure aligns participant interests within the liquidity hub effectively, with fees and rewards distributed to veAERO holders, liquidity providers receiving AERO emissions based on votes for their pools, and veAERO holders directing emissions by locking AERO tokens.

Additionally, AerodromeFi has introduced innovations in token launches through its AERO Ignition program, previously known as Community Launches, with SYND from Syndicate and LITKEY from Lit Protocol serving as early examples. 

Under the AERO Ignition framework, token issuers deposit a portion of supply as pre-launch incentives, voters allocate emissions to liquidity pools and collect rewards, and tokens officially launch with emissions flowing into the pools. Market activity then determines the token price, and eligible tokens are made available for trading on Coinbase from day one.

AerodromeFi has become an important element driving the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Base network, with Coinbase enabling seamless trading for its centralized exchange users in tokens that hold liquidity on platforms like AerodromeFi, thereby increasing value for Aerodrome voters. 

Animoca Brands also emphasized that, with sustainable tokenomics for AERO and the team’s demonstrated execution capabilities, AerodromeFi has established itself as a key contributor to Base infrastructure.

Animoca Brands Strengthens Web3 And Digital Asset Strategy 

Animoca Brands is focused on advancing digital property rights for internet users, emphasizing tokenization, ownership of digital assets, and the development of an open metaverse. The company operates through three primary areas: creating and managing native Web3 projects such as games and metaverse experiences, offering advisory services related to digital assets and tokenomics, and maintaining an investment portfolio encompassing hundreds of blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFT) companies. 

Recently, Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital revealed a non-binding agreement involving both equity and token investments, which includes AlphaTON’s intention to acquire a controlling interest in GAMEE.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.