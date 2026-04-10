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News Report Technology
April 10, 2026

AlphaTON Capital Announces $43M AI Infrastructure And Financing Partnership With Vertical Data

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 10, 2026 at 3:17 am Updated: April 10, 2026 at 3:17 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 10, 2026 at 3:17 am

In Brief

AlphaTON Capital announces a $43M Vertical Data deal to expand confidential AI infrastructure using NVIDIA B300 GPUs, managed services, and blockchain-linked partnerships.

AlphaTON Capital Advances Sovereign AI Strategy Through NVIDIA B300 GPU Deployment And Managed Compute Partnership With Vertical Data

AlphaTON Capital, a company focused on human-centered artificial intelligence and confidential computing, has announced a strategic agreement with Vertical Data covering AI hardware and financing. The transaction, valued at approximately 43 million dollars, represents a key step in AlphaTON’s efforts to expand its privacy-focused AI infrastructure. The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2026, pending standard closing conditions.

The agreement builds on an existing collaboration between the two companies and is intended to strengthen AlphaTON’s capabilities in confidential computing. By drawing on Vertical Data’s experience in high-performance computing and capital-efficient deployment strategies, AlphaTON aims to accelerate the development of its sovereign AI infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, the partnership will support the deployment of a high-performance GPU cluster based on NVIDIA’s B300 architecture. Financing will be arranged through Vertical Data’s GPUfinancing.com platform, offering an asset-backed structure designed to facilitate infrastructure expansion without recourse obligations.

Managed Infrastructure Services And Strategic Ecosystem Expansion For Scalable AI Partnerships

In addition to hardware deployment, the agreement includes managed infrastructure services. Under this arrangement, Vertical Data will oversee operational performance and energy efficiency within the data center environment, while AlphaTON continues to focus on building privacy-oriented AI systems and decentralized digital ecosystems.

The expansion is also expected to support AlphaTON’s collaborations with partners including Telegram, Gamee, Animoca Brands, and Midnight Blockchain, providing the technical capacity required for the development of secure and scalable next-generation AI applications.

AlphaTON Capital operates as a holding company focused on advancing human-centered artificial intelligence through investments and operations at the intersection of confidential computing, AI, and digital assets. The company’s strategy reflects growing demand for technologies that enable secure data processing as AI continues to transform how information is generated and managed.

AlphaTON Capital has maintained a high level of activity in recent months. In March 2026, the company disclosed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Gamee, a move that expanded its access to a substantial user base connected to the Telegram ecosystem. During the same period, the firm also rolled out new products and reinforced its engineering leadership, reflecting a wider initiative to enhance its technological capacity and broaden its market presence.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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