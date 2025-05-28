Admire.art And Crypto.com Jointly Launch Exclusive NFT Collection Featuring Artworks By Lita Cabellut

In Brief Admire.art has partnered with Crypto.com to launch an exclusive NFT collection featuring limited-edition works by acclaimed artist Lita Cabellut, offering collectors unique digital art and exclusive benefits.

Company focused on curating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from internationally recognized artists, Admire.art has announced a partnership with Crypto.com, a platform serving over 140 million users worldwide. This collaboration will feature an exclusive NFT release showcasing a curated collection of works by the acclaimed artist Lita Cabellut, scheduled for June 11th.

Alongside the digital art, these NFTs will offer collectors access to exclusive benefits, providing a distinctive and engaging experience that extends beyond a typical collection, allowing art enthusiasts to interact with the artist in a novel and rewarding manner. Admire.art has established itself as the sole company to successfully collaborate with some of the world’s most prestigious galleries, enabling NFT collectors to access pieces by traditional artists whose work is housed in leading collections and museums globally. Each NFT drop is thoughtfully curated to digitally represent the artists’ physical collections, with partnerships involving internationally renowned galleries ensuring that every piece remains unique, innovative, and focused on maintaining high standards of quality and exclusivity.

“This collaboration represents a major step forward in bringing renowned artists into the digital space,” said Mickaël Yana, CEO of Admire.art, in a written statement. “We are thrilled to finally make it possible for NFT collectors to acquire works by artists whose traditional pieces are displayed in the world’s most prestigious museums,” he added.

“As one of the largest NFT marketplaces, we are excited to collaborate with Admire.art to bring digital artworks from some of the most renowned artists in the world to our customers, enabling them to collect art and connect with creators in a whole new way,” said Thomas Prevot, Head of Operations, France, at Crypto.com, in a written statement. “We could not be more excited for this drop because it gives our users an opportunity to access and experience art that would have otherwise only been found in museums or galleries,” he added.

Lita Cabellut: Alchemy Of Emotions

The Alchemy of Emotions collection will feature three artworks by Lita Cabellut, each offered in a limited edition of ten copies. All NFTs will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Collectors who meet eligibility criteria may receive exclusive invitations to a private viewing event and signed books, subject to the drop’s terms and conditions.

Lita Cabellut is a Spanish artist known for her informal figurative painting style. Over time, she has developed a contemporary adaptation of the classical fresco technique, characterized by a distinctive personal palette and large-scale realistic oil portraits. Her work reflects a strong reverence for classical masters while incorporating modern techniques and artistic approaches.

Cabellut’s pieces are part of prestigious collections and are permanently held by several museums, including Museo Goya IberCaja in Spain, Museo de Arte Contemporánea in Italy, The Fendi Collection in Italy, Museu Europeu d’Art Modern at the Vila Casas Foundation in Spain, Copelouzos in Greece, and both The Joop & Janine van de Ende Foundation and The Paul van Rensch Foundation in the Netherlands.

The artist is represented by Opera Gallery, a globally recognized gallery with locations in cities such as New York, Miami, Aspen, London, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Zurich, Dubai, Beirut, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Seoul. Opera Gallery’s collection spans from Impressionism and American Pop Art to post-war Abstract Expressionism and Figuration Libre, featuring renowned artists like Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Fernand Léger, Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí, Pierre Soulages, Zao Wou-Ki, Fernando Botero, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Yayoi Kusama.

Lita Cabellut’s most recent exhibition took place at the San Fernando Royal Academy of Fine Arts in October 2024, an event inaugurated by Queen Letizia of Spain.

