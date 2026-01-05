ADEN Launches Points Program To Enhance Perp DEX User Incentives And Strengthen Ecosystem Engagement

In Brief Aden has launched the Points Program on its Perp DEX to reward user participation, foster collaboration, and support long-term ecosystem growth through a structured, multi-dimensional incentive system.

Decentralized perpetual exchange Aden introduced the Points Program as a central incentive mechanism within the ADEN Perp DEX ecosystem. The initiative is designed to connect user trading activity, platform engagement, and long-term ecosystem development through a structured, points-based framework.

According to the announcement, ADEN Points are earned through genuine participation in the ADEN perpetual markets, primarily reflecting activity such as perpetual contract trading, position holding, and community contributions. These points are non-transferable, cannot be purchased, and carry no trading value. Their main purpose is to serve as a standardized quantitative reference for future ecosystem rewards. This approach prioritizes behavior-driven participation and sustained engagement, minimizing the impact of short-term tactical actions on the incentive system.

‘Genesis’ Points Program To Reward Early Traders

The program’s initial rollout, referred to as the “Genesis” season, focuses on early participants in ADEN perpetual contracts. During this phase, points will be calculated and settled on a fixed cycle. The framework employs a multi-dimensional structure, evaluating different categories of participation separately, each linked to its own reward pool. This design ensures that contributions to trading activity, position stability, and collaborative involvement are assessed independently, creating a more layered and nuanced incentive system.

Team collaboration and user growth are also emphasized. Through invitation-based relationships and team bonus mechanisms, individual activity is connected to broader ecosystem engagement. Rather than functioning as a simple referral program, the system encourages sustainable collaborative relationships without altering existing trading behavior, reinforcing overall network effects.

At the platform level, the launch of the ADEN Points Program reflects the exchange’s methodical approach to product development. Drawing on its experience with derivatives trading systems, risk management frameworks, and user scaling, ADEN is adapting established incentive and operational models to decentralized environments, applying modular adjustments to align with the specific characteristics of on-chain trading.

Looking forward, as the ADEN ecosystem continues to expand, the points system is expected to serve as a key mechanism linking user participation, product iteration, and ecosystem rewards, providing a structured path to support the long-term growth of decentralized derivatives platforms.

