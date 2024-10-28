Aave V3.2’s Liquid eMode Now Available On Lido Market

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Aave announced that the liquid eModes of Aave V3.2 are now live across all instances, with the first eMode categories available on the Lido Market.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, Aave announced that Aave V3.2’s new liquid eModes are now live across all instances.

The initial eMode categories are available on the liquid staking protocol Lido’s market, providing greater flexibility and expanded options for both suppliers and borrowers. Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov further highlighted that the Lido Market now supports multiple eMode combinations, such as wstETH-ETH and ezETH-ETH eModes within the same pool.

The announcement follows the recent V3.2 upgrade, developed in collaboration with BGD Labs, a Web3 and DeFi development group contributing to Aave. This upgrade aims to enhance the user experience and increase protocol efficiency.

Liquid eMode, as one of its core features, provides users with more control over borrowing and collateral while also improving gas efficiency and offering customizable risk management options. This allows Aave-listed assets to be eligible for various eModes, letting users choose the eMode that best suits their needs.

The upgrade also introduced enhanced gas efficiency, potentially reducing transaction costs. Additionally, users can benefit from more customizable risk management options for tailored financial strategies while deprecated stable rate logic has been removed, simplifying protocol operations.

Aave v3.2’s new liquid eModes are now live across all instances. 👻



The first eMode categories have been introduced on the @LidoFinance market, offering greater flexibility and expanded use cases for both suppliers and borrowers. — Aave Labs (@aave) October 28, 2024

Aave V3 Reaches $10B In Total Value Locked

The Aave Protocol is a decentralized, non-custodial liquidity platform that enables users to engage as suppliers, borrowers, or liquidators. At the core of the protocol is the AAVE token, which serves as a governance asset, allowing holders to participate in shaping the protocol’s future while also providing financial incentives.

Recently, Aave V3, the latest version of the lending protocol, surpassed $10 billion in total value locked (TVL) on Ethereum—a notable 197% increase from $3.36 billion at the start of the year. This growth highlights Aave V3’s expanding role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) realm.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson