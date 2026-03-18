1inch Launches 1inch Forward To Equip US Students For Careers In DeFi

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief 1inch has launched 1inch Forward, a US-focused educational initiative combining campus tours, career pathways, and collaboration with universities to prepare students for careers in decentralized finance as interest in blockchain jobs surges.

1inch, a global decentralized finance ecosystem, has announced the launch of 1inch Forward, a US-focused educational initiative aimed at preparing the next generation of business leaders for careers in on-chain finance. The program begins with an open letter to educators and will continue with a campus tour visiting leading universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Yale University, Cornell Tech, Stanford University, Harvard University, Indiana University, and the University of Michigan.

The announcement was made at the DC Blockchain Summit, where policymakers and industry leaders gathered to discuss regulatory frameworks and the evolving financial landscape, providing students with direct exposure to real-world applications of decentralized finance.

Analysis of Google search trends conducted by 1inch indicates significant growth in interest for blockchain-related careers. Between 2024/2025 and 2025/2026, searches for “Blockchain Jobs” rose from 5.59 million to 10.3 million, an increase of 84%, while “Crypto Jobs” searches increased from 20.1 million to 46.9 million, representing a 133% rise. Specialized roles are growing even faster, with “DeFi Developer Jobs” searches rising 269% from 66,700 to 246,000, and searches for “learn blockchain skills” increasing 43% year-on-year. These trends suggest that U.S. students are increasingly seeking careers in blockchain and DeFi, highlighting the need for expanded educational opportunities and skill development.

Despite growing demand, current university programs often focus on blockchain theory and basic cryptocurrency concepts, leaving practical knowledge of decentralized finance limited. A comprehensive educational approach can shift the focus from superficial discussions about meme coins or industry scandals to the real-world applications of tokenization, cross-border payments, and other Web3 business models.

Campus Tour, Career Pathways, And University Collaboration To Advance DeFi Education

1inch Forward launches with three key components. First, a 2026 US campus tour will introduce students to decentralized finance through panels, pitch sessions, mentorship, and recruitment opportunities. The tour begins at the University of Pennsylvania on March 27, continues to Yale University on April 10, and Cornell Tech on April 24. Additional visits to Stanford University via its Blockchain Accelerator for Sustainable Solutions in June, Harvard University, Indiana University in April, and the University of Michigan in October are planned.

Second, 1inch Forward will provide a DeFi Career Pathways program, allowing students to interact with 1inch teams to explore career opportunities in decentralized finance. This includes channels for submitting CVs, one-on-one mentorship, and guidance on navigating career paths within the sector, aiming to make the process of entering DeFi more transparent for the next generation workforce.

Third, 1inch and a coalition of more than 20 DeFi organizations and policy groups have issued an open letter to US business and law schools, urging the integration of blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized finance into curricula. The letter emphasizes that DeFi is becoming a prominent component of global finance, with leading institutions such as BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and JPMorgan exploring the sector. The coalition seeks to enhance digital asset literacy by offering foundational blockchain knowledge, exposure to DeFi systems, understanding of regulatory frameworks, and direct engagement with live on-chain systems. The group is prepared to collaborate with universities through guest lectures, research initiatives, case studies, and internship opportunities.

“The 84% surge in blockchain job searches across the US shows that the next generation is already looking toward careers in the future of finance,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch in a written statement. “The responsibility now sits with industry and educators to ensure talent has the skills and access needed to participate. By upskilling the workforce of tomorrow, we can unlock DeFi’s full potential and help shape a more open financial system,” he added.

“As blockchain adoption accelerates across the finance industry, it is precisely the innovation and research originating from universities such as Stanford, Berkeley, and Cornell—on scalability, cryptographic security, verifiability, consensus, privacy, and more—that has brought the sector the resilience and maturity required for enterprise readiness in the $40 trillion finance market,” commented Gil Rosen, President of the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator and Founder of Blockchain Builders Fund in a written statement.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

