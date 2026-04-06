10 Tokenization Protocols Powering The Shift To On-Chain Liquidity

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by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief A lot of valuable assets are still stuck. Real estate takes months to sell, private credit sits behind closed networks, and even something as simple as an invoice can take weeks to turn into cash.

A lot of valuable assets are still stuck. Real estate takes months to sell, private credit sits behind closed networks, and even something as simple as an invoice can take weeks to turn into cash. It’s not that these assets lack value—it’s that they’re hard to move. Tokenization is starting to change that by putting ownership on-chain, where it can be split, transferred, and accessed more easily. And this isn’t just theory anymore. Different protocols are approaching the problem from different angles—credit, bonds, equities, property—each trying to make traditionally illiquid assets a bit more fluid, a bit more usable.

Alt text: Centrifuge is a leading protocol turning real-world assets into liquid on-chain financial products in 2026.

Centrifuge has been working on this problem longer than most, and it shows in how specific its focus is. Instead of trying to tokenize everything at once, it zeroed in on real-world credit—things like invoices, trade finance, and loans that businesses rely on every day.

Through its Tinlake pools, Centrifuge lets asset originators bring these cash-flow-generating assets on-chain, where investors can fund them. It’s a fairly direct bridge: real-world borrowers get access to liquidity, and DeFi capital gets exposure to something beyond crypto speculation.

What’s interesting is how naturally it plugs into other ecosystems. Protocols like MakerDAO have integrated Centrifuge assets as collateral, which creates a feedback loop between DeFi liquidity and off-chain economic activity.

It’s not the simplest model to understand at first glance, but once it clicks, it makes sense—this is about turning predictable, real-world cash flows into something that can move on-chain.

Alt text: Maple Finance is a tokenization protocol creating digital liquidity for credit and institutional assets in 2026.

Maple Finance leans more toward institutional credit, but it still fits squarely into the tokenization story. Instead of overcollateralized lending—which has been the default in crypto—it experiments with undercollateralized loans, something much closer to how traditional finance actually works.

The platform connects lenders with vetted borrowers, often institutions, and structures loans that don’t require locking up more value than you’re borrowing. That alone shifts how capital can be used.

In terms of tokenization, the key idea is that these loans—and the yield they generate—are represented on-chain. Investors aren’t just holding tokens; they’re holding exposure to real lending activity.

It’s not without risk, and Maple doesn’t try to hide that. But it reflects a broader move: bringing more nuanced, real-world financial behavior onto blockchain rails.

Alt text: Goldfinch is a DeFi protocol bringing real-world lending and asset-backed liquidity on-chain in 2026.

Goldfinch pushes the idea of real-world credit even further by removing crypto collateral entirely. Borrowers don’t need to lock up digital assets to access capital. Instead, the protocol relies on off-chain assessments and a network of backers to evaluate risk.

This opens the door to a different kind of borrower—often businesses in emerging markets that don’t have access to traditional financing. In that sense, Goldfinch isn’t just tokenizing assets; it’s tokenizing access to credit.

For investors, what they’re holding is exposure to these loans. The underlying activity is happening off-chain, but the financial representation lives on-chain.

It’s a slightly messy model compared to purely crypto-native systems, but that’s kind of the point. Real-world finance is messy, and Goldfinch leans into that instead of trying to simplify it away.

Alt text: Ondo Finance is a platform converting traditional financial assets into liquid, tokenized investment products in 2026.

Ondo Finance sits at a different intersection—bringing traditional financial instruments, like U.S. Treasuries and bonds, onto blockchain rails. Instead of creating new types of assets, it focuses on making existing ones more accessible.

Its products often wrap these instruments into tokenized formats, allowing investors to gain exposure without going through traditional brokerage channels. It’s a subtle shift, but an important one.

The appeal here is familiarity. Treasuries aren’t new or experimental—they’re widely understood and relatively low-risk. By tokenizing them, Ondo makes that yield available in a programmable form, which can then be integrated into DeFi strategies or used as collateral.

It’s less about reinventing finance and more about reformatting it so it fits into a different system.

Alt text: RealT is a real estate tokenization protocol transforming property assets into liquid digital investments in 2026.

RealT shows what tokenization looks like when it’s applied to something tangible. Instead of abstract financial products, it deals with physical properties—mostly residential real estate—and breaks them into fractional ownership units.

Each property is represented by tokens, and holders earn rental income proportional to their share. It’s straightforward in concept, but the impact is bigger than it seems.

Real estate has always been one of the least liquid asset classes. Selling a property takes time, involves multiple intermediaries, and usually requires significant capital. RealT compresses that into something much more flexible.

You’re not buying a house—you’re buying a slice of one. And that slice can, in theory, move much more freely than the underlying asset ever could.

Alt text: Backed Finance is a protocol issuing tokenized securities that bring traditional assets on-chain in 2026.

Backed Finance focuses on something a lot of people already understand: stocks and ETFs. It issues tokenized versions of these assets, fully backed by the real thing, and makes them available on-chain.

This creates a different kind of access. Instead of going through traditional brokers, users can gain exposure to equities directly through blockchain-based tokens.

The structure matters here. These aren’t synthetic representations—they’re backed 1:1, which helps build trust. There’s also a strong emphasis on transparency, with clear links between the token and the underlying asset.

It’s a simple idea, but it opens up possibilities. Once equities exist on-chain, they can interact with other protocols in ways that aren’t possible in traditional systems.

Alt text: Securitize is a leading tokenization platform enabling traditional assets to become liquid digital securities in 2026.

Securitize operates closer to the regulatory edge of tokenization. It provides infrastructure for issuing tokenized securities, ensuring that they comply with existing laws and frameworks.

That might not sound exciting, but it’s a big part of what makes tokenization viable at scale. Without compliance, most institutional players won’t even consider participating.

The platform handles things like investor verification, transfer restrictions, and reporting requirements—all the parts that are easy to overlook but hard to ignore.

Securitize has also worked with major institutions, which gives it a different kind of credibility. It’s less about experimentation and more about building something that fits into the existing financial system without breaking it.

Alt text: Polymesh is a blockchain protocol designed to tokenize and bring liquidity to regulated financial assets in 2026.

Polymesh takes a more foundational approach. Instead of building tools on top of existing blockchains, it’s designed specifically for tokenized assets—particularly regulated ones.

The system includes identity verification and protocol-level compliance features which function as essential components. The system enables organizations to handle asset issuance and management processes in a way that simplifies their initial implementation of regulatory compliance requirements.

This kind of design isn’t necessary for every use case, but for security tokens and institutional-grade assets, it solves a lot of friction upfront.

Polymesh isn’t trying to be everything for everyone. It’s focused on a specific segment of the market—and in that segment, the details matter.

Alt text: Tokeny is a tokenization platform enabling traditional assets to be issued and traded as liquid tokens in 2026.

Tokeny focuses on helping institutions tokenize assets without getting lost in the technical side. It provides tools for issuing, managing, and transferring tokenized securities, all while staying compliant with regulations.

One of its key contributions is its work on standards, particularly ERC-3643, which is designed for permissioned tokens. That might sound niche, but standards are what allow systems to scale without constantly reinventing the wheel.

Tokeny’s approach is structured, maybe even a bit rigid—but that’s intentional. When you’re dealing with regulated assets, flexibility isn’t always the priority. Consistency and compliance are.

It’s another example of how tokenization isn’t just a technical problem—it’s also an operational one.

Alt text: Chainlink is a key infrastructure protocol enabling secure data and liquidity for tokenized real-world assets in 2026.

Chainlink doesn’t tokenize assets directly, but it plays a critical role in making tokenized assets usable. It provides the data layer—price feeds, proof of reserves, and other off-chain information that needs to be brought on-chain.

Without that data, tokenized assets would exist in isolation. A token representing a bond or a stock still needs accurate pricing, verification, and external inputs to function properly.

Chainlink acts as that bridge. It connects real-world data to blockchain systems in a way that’s reliable enough for financial use.

The system operates in background mode which makes its function hard to detect but it serves as an essential component for numerous tokenization operations. The entire system becomes unworkable when there is no reliable information available.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

