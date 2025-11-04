ZKsync Launches Six-Month Staking Program With 37.5M ZK Allocation

In Brief ZKsync’s community has approved a pilot staking program allocating 37.5 million ZK to reward active tokenholders and support the network’s move toward decentralized sequencing.

Layer 2 Ethereum scaling platform ZKsync announced that its community has approved the implementation of a capped minter allocating 37.5 million ZK tokens, valued at approximately $1.9 million, to initiate a six-month pilot program for ZK token staking rewards with a potential return of up to 10%.

According to the proposal, the rewards will be distributed automatically once the staking contracts are funded, with eligibility restricted to tokenholders who delegate to active participants and have voted in at least two of the last five governance proposals.

Following the approval, the staking program will be launched to align with the ZKnomics framework through Tally’s Staker contract, distributing funds over two consecutive periods totaling six months, using capped minting allocations of 10 million and 25 million ZK. The staking mechanism is designed to maintain compatibility with ZKsync’s decentralized sequencing architecture.

ZK Staking Initiative To Deepen Community Participation

In line with the ZKnomics vision released in June 2025, the proposal introduces a pilot program for ZK Token Staking using Tally’s audited Staker contract system. This contract enables programmatic reward distribution managed by governance, which oversees key parameters such as reward rates and staking conditions. The system allows ZK tokenholders to stake without a fixed lock-up period while retaining the ability to delegate voting power, even after withdrawal. The initiative is designed to explore infrastructure required for ZKsync’s future decentralized sequencer and to strengthen governance participation through active delegation.

The pilot, capped at 37.5 million ZK tokens, will run across two seasons of roughly three months each. It operates as a non-custodial system with capped deposits, automated reward emissions over 30-day cycles, and an integrated interface hosted by Tally at stake.zknation.io. Security measures include completed audits, pause and cancellation controls for fund distribution, and governance mechanisms allowing the Token Assembly to adjust or revoke contract administration if required.

Throughout the program, rewards will be distributed autonomously to eligible stakers. The initiative aims to increase active governance participation, test staking reliability ahead of ZKsync’s decentralized sequencing phase, and strengthen alignment between tokenholders and the network’s long-term sustainability goals. Future iterations may extend functionality to include delegate reward sharing, liquidity contributions, and integration with conditional funding markets.

