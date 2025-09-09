XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption

In Brief XION just became the first blockchain to support Apple ID login at the protocol level, unlocking one-click access to Web3 for over 3 billion Apple users.

Walletless blockchain bridging Web2 and Web3, XION announced that it has become the first Layer 1 blockchain to integrate Apple ID login at the protocol level. This allows more than 3 billion Apple devices to seamlessly connect to Web3 with a single click. The integration is not a plugin or a patch, but a core blockchain feature built directly into the login systems that users already engage with daily.

According to XION, for years, the complexity of blockchain adoption—such as wallets, seed phrases, and complicated onboarding processes—has kept cryptocurrency limited to specialists, rather than the billions of potential users. Meanwhile, Apple has focused on placing users at the heart of its ecosystem. XION’s integration creates a bridge, simplifying the entry point to blockchain.

With its Apple ID integration, users can now create a blockchain account as effortlessly as logging into iCloud. There’s no need for a separate app or additional setup—just one click, and users are immediately on-chain. This marks the first instance where a blockchain has made accessing cryptocurrency as easy as checking an email or downloading an application.

Furthermore, XION aims to offer developers the same streamlined experience. By providing Apple ID login at the protocol level, XION gives developers a significant incentive to build on its chain. With Apple’s vast ecosystem, which includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch, XION enables developers to create applications that could easily scale globally. The integration supports seamless ticketing systems, loyalty programs, and collectibles that require no cryptocurrency knowledge, opening up blockchain to a mainstream audience.

This advancement brings XION closer to its goal of creating a blockchain that operates in the background, allowing developers and consumers to simply benefit from the technology without needing to understand the complexities behind it.

XION Advances Global Expansion With Apple ID Integration And Strategic Partnerships To Enhance Accessibility And Scalability

XION is the first walletless Layer 1 blockchain designed specifically to foster consumer adoption through chain abstraction. By implementing protocol-level features such as abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, and interoperability, XION enables developers to create secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. The project has secured over $36 million in funding from prominent investors like Multicoin, Animoca, Circle, Hashkey, Arrington Capital, Spartan, and others.

While the integration of Apple ID is an important milestone, it represents just the beginning. XION has additional upgrades and partnerships in progress, all aimed at making the platform more accessible via trusted systems people already use daily.

This marks another step in XION’s global expansion. From Europe, where it became the first Layer 1 to release a MiCA-compliant whitepaper, to North America with listings on top-tier exchanges, and now expanding into Asia, the approach remains focused on scalability, trust, and meeting the needs of key platforms.

