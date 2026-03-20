World Gold Council Proposes ‘Gold-As-A-Service’ Framework To Standardize And Scale Digital Gold Markets

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief World Gold Council has proposed a new “Gold as a Service” infrastructure, developed with Boston Consulting Group, to standardize and scale digital gold within modern financial systems.

World Gold Council announced a new initiative aimed at developing market infrastructure intended to support the next phase of digital gold evolution. The organization, in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group, has released a white paper titled Digital Gold: The Case for a Shared Infrastructure, which outlines a concept referred to as “Gold as a Service.” This proposed framework is designed to enable the issuance and management of scalable and interoperable digital gold products.

The “Gold as a Service” model is described as an open system intended to connect physical gold custody with digital platforms used to create and manage gold-backed financial products. By introducing standardized processes across key functions such as custody coordination, settlement, compliance, and redemption, the approach aims to reduce operational complexity, enhance accessibility, and create greater consistency across digital gold offerings.

Addressing Structural Challenges Within The Digital Gold Market

According to the white paper, gold has already undergone significant digital transformation, with trading, clearing, and recordkeeping largely conducted electronically, alongside the emergence of digital gold instruments such as tokenized assets. However, the report notes that growth in this segment remains constrained by structural limitations, including a lack of standardization and limited fungibility, which hinder integration with broader financial systems.

The proposed “Gold-As-A-Service” framework is positioned as a response to these limitations. While acknowledging the physical nature of gold, the model seeks to modernize its interaction with digital financial ecosystems while preserving its long-standing characteristics as a foundational asset.

The proposed platform is expected to include several core components. These include standardized mechanisms for product issuance and management, which are intended to simplify the creation and ongoing operation of digital gold instruments. The model also aims to improve tradability by increasing fungibility, allowing digital gold to function as a more uniform asset with consistent legal and economic attributes across markets.

Key Components Of The Proposed Gold-As-A-Service Model

Additional elements include embedded mechanisms for verification and oversight, with continuous reconciliation and audit processes intended to reinforce confidence in the physical backing and ownership structure of digital gold products. The framework also emphasizes interoperability, enabling integration with existing financial infrastructure and emerging digital systems, thereby improving transferability across platforms and use cases. Furthermore, the concept envisions expanded utility for digital gold, including potential applications as collateral in financial transactions.

Commentary from industry leaders highlights the strategic intent behind the initiative. David Tait stated that ongoing digital transformation in financial services necessitates corresponding evolution in gold’s role within the global system, emphasizing the importance of enhancing transparency, trust, and efficiency. Similarly, Matthias Tauber noted that the focus has shifted from whether gold will be digitized to how it can be integrated into modern financial systems without compromising its physical characteristics.

The World Gold Council has called on industry participants and innovators to engage in the development of this shared infrastructure, encouraging collaboration across sectors to further refine and implement the proposed framework.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

