Wirex Integrates Morpho Vaults, Introducing Seamless On-Chain Stablecoin Yield For Business Accounts

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Wirex has integrated Morpho Vaults curated by Gauntlet into its business accounts, enabling companies to automatically earn on-chain yield on stablecoin balances through a simplified, banking-like experience.

Lending infrastructure provider Morpho has announced that digital payments platform Wirex has integrated Morpho Vaults curated by Gauntlet directly into its business accounts, marking what the companies describe as an industry-first effort to provide enterprises with automated access to on-chain yield.

The product has been designed with simplicity as a central feature. Within the system, Wirex automatically routes business account balances into Gauntlet-curated vaults operating on Morpho. When users hold funds in fiat currencies such as U.S. dollars or euros, these balances are converted into stablecoins—specifically USDC for dollar deposits and EURC for euro deposits—before being allocated into the vaults. This structure enables businesses to generate yield on their holdings continuously, up until the point at which funds are spent.

A key aspect of the integration lies in the reduction of operational complexity, which has historically limited adoption of decentralized finance tools among enterprises. The system has been structured to resemble traditional business banking functionality, offering immediate liquidity, no lock-up requirements, and a streamlined interface embedded within the Wirex Business platform.

From a technical and strategic perspective, Morpho provides the underlying on-chain lending infrastructure, while Gauntlet applies a risk-managed allocation strategy. The vaults focus on high-liquidity lending markets and are primarily supported by collateral denominated in major crypto assets such as Ether and Bitcoin. This combined framework enables Wirex to offer businesses a familiar financial experience: holding liquid stablecoin balances that generate returns without requiring users to directly engage with decentralized finance protocols.

Signalling Shift Toward Embedded On-Chain Yield In Business Finance

The launch is positioned as a benchmark for the evolution of business financial accounts, combining on-chain transparency with the usability standards expected from conventional financial tools. According to the announcement, close to 10 million US dollars in business funds are already generating yield within the system prior to being deployed for operational spending.

The integration also expands Wirex’s role into a comprehensive platform for business users, bringing together payment capabilities, spending functionality, and yield generation within a single environment. This approach effectively transforms idle balances into productive assets while maintaining accessibility and liquidity.

Looking ahead, Wirex has indicated plans to extend these yield-generating features through its Banking-as-a-Service partnerships, signaling a broader industry trend. As more financial service providers incorporate blockchain-based infrastructure, similar integrations may position yield generation as a standard component of business accounts, delivered through familiar interfaces and configurable within existing financial workflows.

Future developments are expected to include support for additional currencies such as British pounds, Australian dollars, and Hong Kong dollars, along with features such as default on-chain yield options and Bitcoin-backed lending products tailored for business users.

Morpho further emphasized that managing cash flow remains a persistent challenge for businesses, which must balance the need for liquidity to cover expenses such as payroll and supplier payments with the objective of generating returns on idle funds. Within the digital asset sector, this challenge is compounded by the operational demands typically associated with accessing on-chain yield, including wallet setup, private key management, transaction fees, and ongoing protocol monitoring.

Wirex identified a gap in this landscape, noting that while many businesses already maintain stablecoin balances for settlements and daily operations, the ability to earn consistent on-chain yield on those balances has remained largely inaccessible. The primary limitation was not the availability of yield opportunities, but rather the complexity of integrating them into standard financial workflows.

In response, the company sought to reframe on-chain yield as a conventional feature within business accounts, embedding institutional-grade strategies into a user experience designed to align with the expectations of corporate finance teams.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

