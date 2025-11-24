WardenChain Launches Mainnet, Activating Agent Network With Onchain Identity, Monetisation, And Proof-Of-Prompt

In Brief WardenChain has launched its Layer 1 mainnet, activating the Warden Agent Network with onchain identity, monetisation, and verifiable agent activity.

Layer 1 blockchain for AI WardenChain announced the launch of its mainnet, following a period in which more than thirteen million users were onboarded to Warden, agents were used over fifty million times, and several testnets were completed. With mainnet now active, the Warden Agent Network is operational, supported from genesis by thirty-four validators responsible for securing the system. The launch enables developers to begin publishing agents built in a range of agent frameworks, including those such as Virtuals and LangChain, and makes onchain identity, network-wide discoverability, and interoperability available to those agents.

The announcement states that the mainnet activation introduces a unified environment for accessing both Web2 and Web3 agents through the Warden App, intended to reduce fragmentation across the broader agent ecosystem by bringing these services together within the Agent Hub. The update also introduces onchain agent identity and reputation under ERC-8004, establishing a standardized identity format that accumulates reputation from verifiable agent activity, such as usage patterns and performance. This reputation is designed to be transferable, allowing open agent listings, reputation-based discovery mechanisms, and automated trust decisions by other agents and applications.

The mainnet release also enables immediate monetisation options. Any agent built in any supported framework can be published to the Warden Agent Network and receive its own wallet for handling payments. Monetisation features, including pay-per-use and subscription options, are available for services offered through the network.

In addition, key elements of agent behavior are now recorded onchain and can be examined by nodes or independent analytics platforms. Each agent response produces a Proof of Prompt, a verifiable onchain record containing metadata and hash commitments that support transparent usage data, auditability, dispute review, and third-party analysis.

The mainnet launch is described as a foundational step toward upcoming verification tools, including SPEX, a system designed to provide cryptographic verification of large language model (LLM) outputs and agent identity. WardenChain supplies the underlying data and finality required for these capabilities, including inference records and attestations, which are expected to be integrated when SPEX is released in the future.

Warden Prepares For TGE As New Agent Publishing, Roadmap Releases, And Ecosystem Expansions Near Launch

In the coming weeks, access to agent publishing through Warden Studio is expected to open, allowing agents to be made discoverable and monetisable to an audience of more than thirteen million users. A revised roadmap is planned for release later in the year and is set to include several new developments, such as a launchpad for emerging agents called Warpshot, which will function as a market where eligible participants may earn newly issued agent tokens; an Agent Index designed to use Warden’s global network to provide real-time identification of onchain agents across multiple chains; and an AI Trading Terminal intended to offer AI-driven signals and automated trading across major spot and perpetual markets, beginning with Hyperliquid perps and incorporating competitions and incentives for early users.

In relation to the listing schedule, the team continues to prepare the necessary steps. Each exchange follows its own internal procedures and timing, meaning the final listing date will be determined by the exchange’s formal announcement. To prevent confusion, no fixed date will be announced in advance. Once an exchange provides and publishes its official confirmation, that information will be shared with the wider community.

The project has emphasized a community-first approach since its inception, without participation from insiders or venture capital firms, and aims to ensure that the token launch reflects that philosophy by positioning the existing community as the primary stakeholders. As the token generation event approaches, Season 3 and the Grand Finale will continue without interruption until the listing takes place, with no additional seasons added. Given the potential impact of a successful listing on fully diluted valuation, the extended period is expected to provide benefits exceeding the initial one-million-dollar scope of the pre-TGE campaign and is intended to offer additional upside to contributing community members.



