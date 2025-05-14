Vlayer Launches Mainnet, Advancing The Utility Of Smart Contracts At Global Scale

Infrastructure-focused blockchain project vlayer announced the launch of its mainnet, introducing a set of smart contract functionalities aimed at enhancing the developer experience and broadening potential application use cases.

The vlayer mainnet debuts with four key features intended to support the creation of advanced decentralized applications. One of these, known as Time Travel, enables developers to query and interact with historical blockchain states, opening up possibilities for applications in areas such as decentralized finance where access to past data is critical. Another feature, Teleport, facilitates simplified cross-chain deployment by allowing smart contracts to be deployed across multiple EVM-compatible networks with reduced complexity, addressing a common challenge in blockchain interoperability.

The platform also introduces mechanisms for incorporating off-chain data into blockchain applications. Through Email Proofs (ZK Email) and Web Proofs (zkTLS), developers can verify the authenticity of email content and web data within smart contracts using minimal code. These tools offer new capabilities for integrating real-world data into decentralized systems, potentially broadening the practical utility of smart contracts in everyday scenarios. Overall, the vlayer mainnet aims to provide infrastructure that supports scalable, secure, and user-relevant blockchain applications.

At the foundation of vlayer’s technical vision lies a scalable and modular architecture developed with decentralization as a guiding principle. This infrastructure is structured around distinct node types—provers, indexers, notaries, and proxies—each responsible for essential tasks in the secure creation and validation of cryptographic proofs.

The vlayer ecosystem operates across three coordinated layers: the user interface through a JavaScript SDK and secure browser extension, a high-performance backend powered by Rust responsible for tasks such as proof generation, indexing, and notarization workflows, and a set of smart contracts on the blockchain that manage final verification. To support streamlined development, these components are unified through the vlayer Dashboard, offering developers a centralized interface for interacting with the platform’s core functionalities.

Even prior to its mainnet launch, vlayer demonstrated strong engagement from the developer community. During the testnet phase, 28,894 developers registered interest, with 15,625 unique accounts created. Community feedback contributed to continued growth, with 3,849 active users recorded in the first week of May 2025. As of May 8th, 2,079 of these were classified as weekly active users, reflecting sustained developer interest. The volume of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs generated also saw steady weekly increases, reaching 480,086 in the final week before the mainnet release—an indicator of high utilization and readiness for broader adoption.

From its initial deployment, vlayer technology has been integrated into real-world applications by multiple clients. Adoption has been especially visible in four enterprise-oriented areas: continuous proof of reserves for verifying digital and physical asset holdings, verification of Web2 activity to support loyalty and influencer marketing systems, streamlined and compliant onboarding for regulated services through lightweight know-your-customer (KYC) and identity mechanisms, and secure validation of asset transfers within peer-to-peer and receivables finance systems.

Decentralizing And Accelerating Innovation: vlayer Unveils The Builders Program

In order to support the broader objective of enhancing the practical utility and relevance of smart contracts at scale, vlayer is introducing the Builders Program—an initiative composed of several targeted efforts aimed at encouraging developer participation and adoption of its infrastructure.

One component of this program, Verifiable Badges, is already live and offers developers a dedicated platform to publicly display their projects. This environment enables testing of user experiences in conditions that closely mirror those of actual end users, encouraging iterative improvements through direct feedback in a gamified setting.

Additional elements of the program are scheduled to launch throughout 2025. In the second quarter, a grants initiative will provide financial support to help accelerate the development of innovative applications built on vlayer. This will be followed in the third quarter by a credit system designed to offer developers early-stage access to infrastructure resources and tools, supporting experimentation and testing during the go-to-market phase. A bug bounty program will also be introduced in the same period, offering incentives to community members who help identify and report potential security issues, reinforcing the platform’s focus on high safety standards.

Beyond technical initiatives, vlayer will engage its community through a series of events and programs. These include both virtual and in-person gatherings such as developer meetups, hackathons, and the Verifiable Summit, a two-day conference scheduled to take place in London in Q3 2025. Additionally, the Verified Ambassadors Program, expected to launch later in the year, aims to further strengthen community ties and extend developer outreach globally.

