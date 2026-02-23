Vitalik Buterin Outlines Multi‑Layered Intent Verification As Key To Strengthening Ethereum Security

In Brief Vitalik Buterin argues that overlapping, multi‑layered intent checks—ranging from simulations to formal verification—are essential to reducing security risks and aligning user actions with on‑chain outcomes.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined a framework for improving wallet and smart‑contract security, arguing that “transaction simulation” and other overlapping checks can narrow the gap between a user’s intent and what actually occurs on‑chain.

In a post on X, he described security and user experience as closely linked, noting that both aim to reduce unintended outcomes, particularly in situations where adversarial behavior can cause significant harm.

Vitalik Buterin wrote that perfect security is unattainable because a user’s intent is inherently complex and cannot be fully captured through simple inputs. Even a basic action such as sending cryptocurrency to another person involves layers of ambiguity, from how identities are represented to how network forks may redefine assets. He added that more abstract goals, such as preserving privacy, introduce further complications because metadata patterns and communication timing can reveal sensitive information even when messages are encrypted.

Calling For Multi‑Layered Intent Checks To Strengthen Security

He compared these challenges to early discussions in AI safety, where specifying goals in a reliable and unambiguous way is considered one of the most difficult problems. According to Vitalik Buterin, effective security systems across software, hardware, and blockchain environments share a common principle: users express their intentions through multiple, overlapping signals, and the system acts only when those signals align.

He pointed to examples such as type systems, formal verification, multisignature setups, spending limits, and transaction simulations. In each case, the user’s intent is expressed through different mechanisms—code behavior, mathematical guarantees, multiple keys, or confirmation prompts—and the system checks for consistency before executing an action. This redundancy, he argued, reduces risk by approaching intent from several directions rather than relying on a single input.

He also suggested that large language models (LLMs) can serve as an additional layer for interpreting intent, functioning as a form of “common‑sense shadow” that can flag unusual or high‑risk actions. However, he emphasized that such models should never be the sole determinant of intent, but rather one complementary angle within a broader security design.

He concluded that security should not translate into unnecessary friction for users. Instead, systems should make routine, low‑risk actions simple while ensuring that high‑risk operations require stronger confirmation. Achieving this balance, he said, is central to building safer and more intuitive tools across the Ethereum ecosystem.

