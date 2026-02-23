en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
February 23, 2026

Vitalik Buterin Outlines Multi‑Layered Intent Verification As Key To Strengthening Ethereum Security

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 23, 2026 at 3:21 am Updated: February 23, 2026 at 3:21 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 23, 2026 at 3:21 am

In Brief

Vitalik Buterin argues that overlapping, multi‑layered intent checks—ranging from simulations to formal verification—are essential to reducing security risks and aligning user actions with on‑chain outcomes.

Vitalik Buterin Outlines Multi‑Layered Intent Verification As Key To Strengthening Ethereum Security

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin outlined a framework for improving wallet and smart‑contract security, arguing that “transaction simulation” and other overlapping checks can narrow the gap between a user’s intent and what actually occurs on‑chain. 

In a post on X, he described security and user experience as closely linked, noting that both aim to reduce unintended outcomes, particularly in situations where adversarial behavior can cause significant harm.

Vitalik Buterin wrote that perfect security is unattainable because a user’s intent is inherently complex and cannot be fully captured through simple inputs. Even a basic action such as sending cryptocurrency to another person involves layers of ambiguity, from how identities are represented to how network forks may redefine assets. He added that more abstract goals, such as preserving privacy, introduce further complications because metadata patterns and communication timing can reveal sensitive information even when messages are encrypted. 

Calling For Multi‑Layered Intent Checks To Strengthen Security 

He compared these challenges to early discussions in AI safety, where specifying goals in a reliable and unambiguous way is considered one of the most difficult problems. According to Vitalik Buterin, effective security systems across software, hardware, and blockchain environments share a common principle: users express their intentions through multiple, overlapping signals, and the system acts only when those signals align.

He pointed to examples such as type systems, formal verification, multisignature setups, spending limits, and transaction simulations. In each case, the user’s intent is expressed through different mechanisms—code behavior, mathematical guarantees, multiple keys, or confirmation prompts—and the system checks for consistency before executing an action. This redundancy, he argued, reduces risk by approaching intent from several directions rather than relying on a single input.

He also suggested that large language models (LLMs) can serve as an additional layer for interpreting intent, functioning as a form of “common‑sense shadow” that can flag unusual or high‑risk actions. However, he emphasized that such models should never be the sole determinant of intent, but rather one complementary angle within a broader security design.

He concluded that security should not translate into unnecessary friction for users. Instead, systems should make routine, low‑risk actions simple while ensuring that high‑risk operations require stronger confirmation. Achieving this balance, he said, is central to building safer and more intuitive tools across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Taalas Launches Custom AI Chip HC1, Achieving Tenfold Improvement Over Current Speed Standards

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box

by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
News Report Technology
Moonwell Lost $1.78M After Smart Contract Bug Linked To AI-Generated Code
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
News Report
Google’s Gemini AI Set For Deeper Integration And Wider Adoption In 2026
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
News Report Technology
Tharwa Finance Introduces thUSD Stablecoin To Boost Capital Efficiency And Institutional Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
Markets News Report Technology
Mid-February Market Check: Bitcoin Coils Inside A Tightening Box
by Alisa Davidson
February 23, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.