Vitalik Buterin Highlights Limitations Of Excessive AI Autonomy, Advocates For Greater Human Interaction

In Brief Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin emphasized that AI systems should prioritize increased human interaction and adaptive editing capabilities over excessive autonomy to improve efficiency and safety.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently shared his frustration on social media platform X regarding the approach taken by many AI developers to maximize the “agentic” nature of AI systems. He argued that focusing on increasing the autonomy of AI is not as effective as providing more opportunities for human input, which not only leads to better results in the long run but also enhances safety.

“These days, I get much more excited about open-weight AI models with good editing functionality than those that are just for creating from scratch,” he said in a publication.

“In the medium term, I want some fancy BCI thing where it shows me the thing as it’s being generated and detects in real time how I feel about each part of it and adjusts accordingly,” he added.

Echoing something @karpathy recently said, it does frustrate me how a lot of AI development is trying to be as "agentic" as possible, when actually creating *more* paths for human input both creates a better output (now for quite a while going forward) and is better for safety. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 11, 2025

Challenges Of Excessive Autonomy In AI And The Promise Of Interactive, User-Adaptive Models

Vitalik Buterin reacted to a post by former Tesla AI director Andrej Karpathy, who pointed out that large language models (LLMs) are becoming overly autonomous as they are optimized for long-term tasks.

Andrej Karpathy explained that, for example, in coding, these models now tend to reason for extended periods, showing a tendency to search through entire repositories, repeatedly conduct web searches, overanalyze rare edge cases, even in code that is known to be incomplete or actively under development, and often return minutes later to answer even simple queries.

“This might make sense for long-running tasks, but it is less suitable for the more ‘in the loop’ iterative development that I still do frequently, or when I am simply looking for a quick spot check before running a script, just in case I made an indexing mistake or some other simple error. I often find myself interrupting the LLMs with variations of ‘Stop, you’re overthinking this. Focus only on this single file. Do not use any tools. Do not over-engineer,’” said Andrej Karpathy in a publication.

I'm noticing that due to (I think?) a lot of benchmarkmaxxing on long horizon tasks, LLMs are becoming a little too agentic by default, a little beyond my average use case.



For example in coding, the models now tend to reason for a fairly long time, they have an inclination to… — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) August 9, 2025

Vitalik Buterin expressed agreement with the view that excessive autonomy in artificial intelligence can lead to decreased efficiency. He argued that open-source models equipped with editing features are significantly more effective than those designed solely to create content from the ground up.

The co-founder of Ethereum, also highlighted the potential of brain-computer interfaces that monitor user reactions to generated content in real time and adjust accordingly. Such technology would enable AI systems to better understand and respond to users’ intentions and expectations. He noted that many current AI models frequently fail to account for these subtle nuances, which limits their overall utility.

