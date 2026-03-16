Vitalik Buterin Explains The Ethereum Foundation’s New Mission To Develop ‘Sanctuary Technology’

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Vitalik Buterin said the Ethereum Foundation’s new mandate clarifies its strategy of stewarding Ethereum as a decentralized “sanctuary technology,” prioritizing censorship resistance, open-source development, privacy, and security.

Co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, commented on the recently published “EF Mandate” by the Ethereum Foundation, a clarification of the organization’s direction and priorities in recent months.

In a post on the social platform Farcaster, he noted that many of the ideas outlined in the mandate had already been guiding the foundation’s thinking, although formally presenting them was considered important.

According to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum occupies a distinctive role within the digital ecosystem and is intended to function as what the foundation describes as a “sanctuary technology.” In this framework, the network is designed to support technological self-sovereignty, allow cooperation without centralized coercion, and ensure that no single actor or ideology can fully dominate digital space.

He explained that the Ethereum Foundation views itself as a steward of the network rather than its owner, with a primary responsibility to preserve and strengthen key principles summarized as CROPS: censorship and capture resistance, open-source development, privacy, and security. These principles guide development at both the protocol level and in user-facing tools and applications supported by the foundation.

Vitalik Buterin stated that decisions about which initiatives the foundation pursues are shaped by their alignment with these goals, while other efforts—though potentially valuable—may fall outside the organization’s role. At the protocol layer, priorities include decentralization, verifiability, security, privacy, and reliable network operation, alongside technical improvements that reduce reliance on intermediaries and allow users to benefit more directly from Ethereum’s underlying properties.

He also highlighted the importance of what the foundation calls the “walkaway test,” a principle that the protocol should remain functional and trustworthy even without ongoing intervention from its developers, reflecting a long-term commitment to decentralization.

At the application layer, the foundation intends to focus on developing a “zero option,” referring to tools that emphasize user security, privacy, and independence rather than convenience that relies on centralized services. While broader initiatives that bring existing systems onto the blockchain are considered beneficial, such projects are expected to develop primarily outside the foundation, which aims to support them indirectly.

Vitalik Buterin added that the foundation seeks to advance user protection while maintaining a design philosophy centered on individual autonomy rather than centralized control. He described this approach—combining user safety with strong protections for independence and freedom—as an underdeveloped area in both the cryptocurrency sector and the wider technology landscape.

The comments also reflected a broader view of Ethereum’s place within a larger community that values decentralized infrastructure and privacy-focused technologies. In this context, Ethereum is presented as one tool within a wider movement rather than a complete system on its own, with the Ethereum Foundation acting as one of several stewards responsible for its development. Buterin encouraged readers to review the mandate in detail, noting that it outlines practical approaches for addressing the challenges associated with these principles and signals a renewed commitment to the network’s future development.

The Ethereum Foundation released a comprehensive document outlining its philosophy, priorities, and long-term role in guiding the development of the Ethereum blockchain network last week.

The “EF Mandate” presents the blockchain—whose ether (ETH) token ranks second only to bitcoin in market capitalization—as a technology intended to safeguard individual freedom in an increasingly centralized digital environment. The document also details the principles that the nonprofit organization believes should shape the network’s ongoing development.

The publication arrives during a period of transition for the organization, following adjustments to Ethereum’s technical roadmap and the earlier resignation of one of the foundation’s co-executive directors. The document states that the Ethereum Foundation serves as the original steward of the Ethereum project, while emphasizing that it is not the parent organization, owner, or governing authority of the network itself.

Today, the Foundation’s Board released the EF Mandate.



This document, which was first intended for EF members, reaffirms the promise of Ethereum, and the role of EF within this ecosystem. — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) March 13, 2026

A central theme of the mandate is the concept of self-sovereignty, described as the fundamental purpose of Ethereum. According to the document, the primary objective is to ensure that Ethereum continues to function as a decentralized and resilient tool that enables individuals to maintain control over their identities, assets, actions, and digital agents.

In order to support this objective, the foundation identifies four essential characteristics that must remain central to Ethereum’s development: censorship resistance, open-source accessibility and freedom, privacy, and security. These principles—referred to collectively as CROPS—are described as inseparable elements that should remain fundamental to all future development priorities for the network.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

