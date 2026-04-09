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News Report Technology
April 09, 2026

Visa Introduces Unified Platform To Enable Secure, Interoperable Agent-Based Commerce

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: April 09, 2026 at 3:11 am Updated: April 09, 2026 at 4:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 09, 2026 at 3:11 am

In Brief

Visa has launched Intelligent Commerce Connect, a new solution enabling businesses to integrate with AI-driven commerce through a single platform, supporting secure, flexible, and interoperable agent-based payments.

Visa Launches Intelligent Commerce Connect To Accelerate Adoption of AI-Driven Payments

Digital payments company Visa introduced a new solution known as Intelligent Commerce Connect, designed to simplify how businesses connect to and participate in commerce powered by artificial intelligence. 

The system functions as a network, protocol, and token vault-agnostic entry point into agent-driven commerce, supporting developers of AI agents, merchants, and service providers.

The launch comes as consumer use of AI agents for purchasing decisions continues to expand, creating demand for accessible tools that enable businesses to engage with this emerging ecosystem. 

Intelligent Commerce Connect, part of the Visa Intelligent Commerce portfolio, is intended to address this need by offering a streamlined starting point for companies involved in building, selling to, or facilitating transactions through AI agents.

The solution operates through a single integration with the Visa Acceptance Platform, enabling features such as secure payment initiation, tokenization, spending controls, and authentication. It combines Visa Intelligent Commerce APIs, which support transactions using Visa cards, with APIs from other payment networks, allowing AI agents to process payments using both Visa and non-Visa cards. This approach is aimed at increasing flexibility and supporting broader adoption of agent-based payment systems.

Expanding AI Commerce Capabilities With Interoperable Payments, Protocol Support, And Merchant Infrastructure

The platform is designed to work with major token vault providers, allowing integration with existing credential infrastructures without requiring dependence on a single vendor. It also enables merchants to accept payments initiated through various agent protocols, including Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol, Agentic Commerce Protocol, and Universal Commerce Protocol.

In addition, the system allows merchants to make product catalogs accessible within AI platforms, enabling consumers to browse, select, and complete purchases without leaving the AI environment. It also supports third-party service providers handling transactions on behalf of merchants, with Visa managing orchestration and compliance requirements. The solution is delivered through the Visa Acceptance Platform, a modular suite of payment tools used across online, in-application, and marketplace environments.

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About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
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