Veera Advances Cross-Chain Financial Services With Veera Card, FIS, And $10M Funding

In Brief Veera has raised $10 million to expand its mobile-first DeFi platform, integrating cross-chain financial products, the Veera Card, and a user-owned on-chain identity system to drive adoption and global financial inclusion.

Veera, a crypto-focused financial services platform, has secured $10 million through its pre-seed and seed funding rounds to advance product development and expand global access to on-chain financial services. The latest $4 million seed round included $2.8 million from CMCC Titan Fund and Sigma Capital, alongside strategic angel investors, following a $6 million pre-seed round in May 2024 led by 6th Man Ventures and Ayon Capital, with additional backing from Folius Ventures, Reflexive Capital, Sfermion, Cypher Capital, Accomplice, and The Operating Group.

Founded to bridge the gap between decentralized finance innovation and broader adoption, Veera is developing a mobile-first financial operating system that integrates leading DeFi products across multiple chains and assets into a single interface. The platform allows users to earn, invest, save, spend, and transfer assets seamlessly, eliminating the need to navigate multiple decentralized applications or manage blockchain complexity.

“We are focused on creating products that people can actually use,” said Sukhdeep Bhogal, Co-Founder and CEO of Veera, in a written statement. “While the single-click Cross-Chain Swaps and Multi-Chain, Multi-Asset Yields address poor UX and aggregate the best opportunities in the DeFi space, the Veera Card is designed to extend on-chain assets into everyday spending, while our yield and savings infrastructure operates quietly in the background. It’s all about keeping capital active on-chain without making the experience complicated,” he added.

Veera Surpasses 2M Downloads And Expands DeFi Access With Mobile-First Platform And Veera Card

The firm officially launched its platform in January 2025 and has steadily introduced new features since. The platform has surpassed 2 million downloads, supports over 300,000 multichain self-custody wallets, and has 70,000 holders of its RWA Gold Token (VGT). It records around 220,000 monthly active users and 20,000 daily active users, with engagement driven by proof-of-human–verified interactions across real transactions and partner decentralized applications (dApps). Veera now handles over 500,000 on-chain transactions per month, demonstrating consistent usage rather than speculative trading.

“By aggregating yields, staking, tokenized equities, tokenized real-world assets, and more into a single interface, Veera is removing long-standing barriers between traditional finance and decentralized finance,” said Vineet Budki, Founder and General Partner at Sigma Capital, in a written statement. “The platform addresses core pain points in crypto through seamless abstraction, frictionless onboarding, and intelligent aggregation,” he added.

Veera’s Financial Identity Score (FIS) is a privacy-focused, on-chain financial profile created from verified KYC data, platform activity, and transaction history, serving as a central differentiator for the company. The score adapts as users engage with the ecosystem, granting enhanced access to yields, lending terms, and other financial products. Unlike conventional credit or identity systems, the FIS is owned by the user and operates without dependence on external biometric frameworks.

“Decentralized finance remains fragmented, and poor user experience continues to limit mass adoption,” Shiau Sin Yen of CMCC Titan Fund said in a written statement. “Veera stands out by delivering a mobile-first super app with an integrated wallet that simplifies how people interact with crypto. We see significant upside in emerging markets, where users are seeking practical financial tools rather than speculation. We are pleased to support the experienced founding team behind Veera, all of whom have demonstrated the ability to scale products effectively,” he added.

One of Veera’s recent developments is the launch of the Veera Card, which has already drawn over 30,000 users to its waitlist. The card allows users to spend on-chain assets worldwide while retaining non-custodial control. With its latest funding, Veera plans to accelerate its goal of onboarding 100 million users to its financial operating system and to expand financial inclusion, particularly in emerging markets where mobile-first platforms are often the main access point to financial services.

