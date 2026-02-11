Two‑Stage Program, 50 Speakers, And A Deep Dive Into Investments And Digital Finance: Inside The HSC Asset Management Agenda

In Brief The HSC Asset Management event in Hong Kong will gather leading figures from crypto, finance, and blockchain infrastructure to discuss institutional adoption, digital‑asset innovation, and the technologies shaping the next phase of the industry.

The upcoming HSC Asset Management, scheduled for February 12th in Hong Kong, is set to bring together leaders from the cryptocurrency and institutional finance sectors to examine the latest trends and opportunities shaping the digital‑asset landscape.

The event will host more than 50 decision‑makers, including institutional investors, hedge funds, Web2 and crypto‑focused asset managers, and family offices, creating a forum that connects financial strategy with technical execution.

Attendees will have access to two dedicated stages. The Asset Management Stage will center on institutional finance, investment strategy, and the practical deployment of digital assets, while the Hack Seasons Stage will highlight blockchain infrastructure, scalability, and product innovation.

Panels, fireside chats, and keynote sessions will span a wide range of topics, including capital allocation, digital payments, real‑world asset tokenization, stablecoins, public blockchain infrastructure, and emerging technologies such as AI and DePIN.

A closer look at the agenda offers a clear preview of what participants can expect throughout the conference.

Asset Management Stage

Capital Is Selective Again

This session examines how institutional capital is being reallocated in response to market conditions and evolving risk criteria. The discussion features Dr. Asaf Nadler, Co‑Founder and COO of Addressable; Charles Edwards, Founder and CIO of Capriole Investments; Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President at Franklin Templeton; John Cahill, COO Asia at Galaxy Digital; and Stanley Ho, Partner and Head of Asia at Hivemind Capital. Together, they provide insights from leading investment firms across digital assets and structured portfolio strategies.

Fireside Chat: Why Most Blockchains Will Never Be Trusted With Real Money

This conversation explores the technical, governance, and regulatory barriers that inhibit broad trust and adoption of many blockchains for real-money uses. The session brings together Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner at HSC Asset Group; Paul Brody, Global Blockchain Leader at EY; and Evan Cheng, CEO and Co‑Founder of Mysten Labs, who will examine the structural requirements needed for institutional‑grade blockchain reliability.

Keynote: Human-Centric Technology in Finance

This keynote addresses the role of human‑centered design and ethics in shaping the next generation of financial technology. The presentation is delivered by Shady El Damaty, CEO and Co‑Founder of human.tech, who will highlight how responsible product design can drive intuitive and secure fintech adoption.

The Next Phase of Digital Payments

This panel looks at the evolution of payments and settlement systems as blockchain and distributed-ledger technologies move toward mainstream adoption. Speakers include David Gevorkian from the TON Foundation; Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at Mastercard; Nirup Ramalingam, CEO and Co‑Founder of BridgePort; Jeffrey Tchui, Executive Director and Head of APAC at Hashgraph; and Jonathan Rigg, Vice President of Commercial at Fuze. They will discuss infrastructure, interoperability, and enterprise adoption in digital payments.

RWA Is Investable Or It Is Not

This session evaluates whether tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) can be structured and governed to meet institutional investment standards. Participants include Andy Lee, Partner at HashKey Tokenisation; Teddy Pornprinya, Co‑Founder of Plume Network; Philip Rage, Head of Underwriting at Soter Insure; Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director at Canton Network; Kristal Gruevski, Founder and General Counsel at Zivoe; and Julia Miao, Deputy CEO and CFO of Sihuan Pharmaceutical Group. The panel will assess tokenization models, governance, and institutional readiness.

Allocating Capital Under Uncertainty

This discussion addresses portfolio construction and capital allocation in uncertain macro and crypto market conditions. Speakers include Pavel Jakovlev, Head of Product Growth and Innovation at AMINA Bank; Akshat Vaidya, Managing Partner at Maelstrom; Aditya Saraf, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at The Spartan Group; Ciara Sun, Founder and General Partner at C² Ventures; and Bill Qian, Co‑Founder and Managing Partner at Cypher Capital. They will examine risk management frameworks and allocation strategies in volatile environments.

Fireside Chat: What Makes an Asset Investable for Trillion-Dollar Capital?

This fireside chat explores the institutional thresholds—liquidity, compliance, custody, and risk profile—required for assets to be considered by very large allocators. The session features Matthew Newton, Co‑Head of Sales APAC at Galaxy Digital, and Kathleen Wrynn, Head of Digital Assets at Invesco, who will outline the institutional thresholds and infrastructure standards needed to attract sovereign, pension, and large‑scale capital.

Stablecoins as the Settlement Layer of Digital Finance

This panel discusses the role of stablecoins in payments, settlement, and wholesale financial infrastructure. Speakers include Pauline Barnades, Senior Developer Relations; Zac Tsui, Partner at Foresight Ventures; Felix Eigelshoven, Head of APAC at Dfns; Joerg Schmidt, Director of Business Development and Strategy at B2C2; and Sharon Lourdes Paul, Head of Gnosis Business. The conversation will explore stablecoin adoption, liquidity, and institutional use cases.

RWA From Access to Allocation

The closing panel focuses on advancing tokenized assets from early access to full institutional allocation. Participants include Aleksandra Fetisova, Head of Business Development at 1Inch; Matthew Dawson, Enterprise Lead at the Ethereum Foundation; Theo Golden, Investment Manager and Tokenisation Lead at Baillie Gifford; Andrew Robinson, Head of Institutional Coverage for EMEA at Coinbase; Antonio Liu, Vice President of Product at TopNod; and Benjamin Liang, Head of Business Development at Bitget Wallet. The panel will discuss infrastructure, liquidity pathways, and integration into institutional portfolios.

Hack Seasons Stage

Where the Money Goes in Crypto

This panel explores how capital is flowing through the cryptocurrency ecosystem, highlighting investment trends, venture allocations, and the sectors drawing the strongest interest. The discussion features Nikita Sachdev, Founder of LunaPR; Kelvin Koh, Co‑Founder of Spartan; Mo Shaikh, Co‑Founder and General Partner at Maximum Frequency Ventures; John Fiorelli, Partner at Kenetic; and Nenter Chow, Global CEO of Bitmart. Together, they provide insight into how institutional and venture capital is being deployed across digital assets.

Liquidity Is Fragmented. Control Is Not

This session focuses on liquidity management across decentralized and centralized markets, examining how firms maintain execution quality and operational control despite fragmented liquidity pools. Speakers include Igor Dubov, Acting CEO of Vortex; Daniel Marin, CEO and Founder of Nexus; Harsh Sharma, APAC Region Lead at Bullbit AI; Matthew Quek, Co‑Founder and COO of GRVT; and Cecilia Hsueh, Chief Strategy Officer at MEXC. The panel will assess infrastructure, cross‑chain liquidity, and the tools enabling efficient market participation.

Public Chains Are Infrastructure Now

This panel examines the evolution of public blockchains into core digital infrastructure supporting enterprise, consumer, and decentralized applications. Participants include Igor Lessio, CEO of AIFlow Labs; Steven Goldfeder, Co‑Founder and CEO of Offchain Labs; Oren Katz, COO of StarkWare; and Sam Elfarra, Eco Dev PMO at TRON DAO. The discussion will focus on scalability, security, and the growing institutional reliance on public blockchain networks.

Fireside Chat: Blockchain Innovation and Strategic Vision

This fireside chat highlights the strategic role of blockchain in powering large‑scale digital ecosystems and emerging digital economies. The conversation brings together Amanda Cassatt, Founder and CEO of Serotonin; Yat Siu, Co‑Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands; and Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET. They will explore the intersection of blockchain, artificial intelligence, and next‑generation digital platforms.

Active Capital Beats Passive Liquidity

This session analyzes investment strategies that prioritize active engagement in crypto markets over passive liquidity provisioning. Speakers include Andrey Fedorov, CMO and CBDO of STON.fi; Lingling Jiang, Partner at DWF Labs; and Alice Suen, Vice President at Amber Premium. The panel will explore active trading, structured products, and the advantages of hands‑on capital deployment in volatile markets.

DePIN & AI Are Infrastructure, Not a Narrative

This panel explores the real‑world deployment of DePINs and artificial intelligence as foundational components of blockchain ecosystems. Speakers include Moz, Chief Strategy Officer at AKINDO; Frank Mong, COO of Helium; Jonathan Llamas, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at SEALCOIN; and Clara Tsao, Founding Officer at Filecoin. The discussion will highlight practical use cases, infrastructure scaling, and enterprise adoption.

The Builders’ Roundtable: What Will Actually Scale in 2026–2028

The concluding panel brings together leading builders to discuss which technologies, protocols, and infrastructure layers are positioned for sustainable scaling over the next three years. Participants include Seung Hyun Lee, Founder of CoinEasy; Austin Federa, Co‑Founder of DoubleZero; Nick See Tong, APAC Regional and Singapore Country Lead at Base; Sean Ang, Senior Manager of Tokenized Assets at Chainlink Labs; and Gal Stern, Chief Business Development Officer at deBridge. The conversation will focus on scalability breakthroughs, cross‑chain infrastructure, and the next phase of ecosystem growth.

