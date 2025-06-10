Tothemoon Reports Growing AI Adoption Among Retail Crypto Users, With 36.6% Currently Using AI Tools

In Brief Tothemoon reveals that in 2025, retail traders are combining AI tools, social signals, and diversified strategies to manage risk and enhance portfolio control, reflecting a maturing crypto market with evolving investor profiles and demands.

Cryptocurrency platform Tothemoon issued a new report based on a comprehensive survey of digital asset participants spanning various regions, levels of trading experience, and individual approaches to financial risk. The report presents a detailed, data-centric view of current user behavior in the retail cryptocurrency landscape, outlining not only the specific assets being traded but also the methods by which individuals are approaching risk management, incorporating automation tools, and pursuing financial autonomy within the space. The analysis identifies core behavioral trends among retail users and provides projections regarding the future direction of activity in cryptocurrency markets.

As outlined in the report, the dynamics of cryptocurrency trading in 2025 reflect a shift away from reliance on singular drivers such as memes or technical indicators. Instead, trading behavior is now influenced by a combination of AI tools, social sentiment, and institutional cues.

Survey results show a diversified approach among retail traders, with 28.1% relying on meme-driven insights, 24.2% using AI analytics, 28.5% referencing news from social platforms like X, and 19.1% favoring technical analysis. This distribution suggests that no single methodology dominates, and that effective market participants are increasingly integrating multiple sources of information to balance emotion-driven sentiment with automation-based strategy.

The report also highlights that AI is no longer in a trial phase but has become a core component of trading infrastructure, with 36.6% of respondents currently employing AI-powered methods and an additional 28% intending to adopt them.

These include the use of automated bots and large language model (LLM) wallet assistants, reflecting AI’s growing role in both execution and strategic planning. Additionally, the findings point to a shift in retail investor focus toward hybrid digital assets that merge AI, real-world asset tokenization, and culturally important narratives. These new instruments, including tokenized treasury products and AI-governed investment funds, are showing greater performance compared to more traditional instruments such as tech equities or legacy decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens.

Majority Of Crypto Traders Maintain Portfolio Control While Leveraging AI Automation As Retail Investor Profiles Diversify

Furthermore, according to the findings, a majority of cryptocurrency traders in 2025—55.4%—opt to maintain direct oversight of their investment portfolios. However, this preference for hands-on management does not equate to operating in isolation. Instead, many are utilizing AI tools to enhance oversight functions, aggregate trading signals, and execute portfolio rebalancing. This emerging model of control, characterized by independent decision-making supplemented by automation, is becoming increasingly standard across the sector.

In parallel, the profile of the retail trader continues to evolve in ways that resist traditional classification. Market participants range from those engaging in culturally-driven speculation to individuals employing long-term holding strategies, AI-based analysis, or thematic rotations.

What unifies the most effective traders is not a singular identity but rather a combination of strategic coherence, proficiency with emerging tools, and an awareness of broader market narratives. Within this environment, consistent performance is often shaped by the interplay of focused attention, automated support, and clear alignment with evolving trends.

Crypto Market Matures As Retail Investors Embrace AI, Cultural Signals, And Adaptive Trading Strategies

In 2025, the cryptocurrency landscape is transitioning from a phase of fast change to one of increasing maturity. Retail investors now demonstrate higher levels of knowledge, engagement, and strategic sophistication. Their approach to market participation incorporates the use of AI, culturally driven signals, and collaborative tools sourced from digital communities, allowing for responsive and adaptive trading behavior.

This reflects the emergence of a new category of retail trader—one that integrates technological automation with personal agency, blends speculative activity with long-term strategy, and navigates between cultural trends and macroeconomic factors.

These participants demand that trading platforms operate with comparable flexibility, communicate in a manner aligned with user expectations, and offer functionality designed not only to fulfill transactions but also to predict user needs.

Tothemoon, which was previously known as Cryptology, operates as a centralized cryptocurrency exchange based in Lithuania. Since its inception in 2017, the platform has expanded its services to include spot and futures trading, staking, a crypto-linked debit card, and a mobile application designed for ease of use. Currently, it serves users in more than 160 countries and supports over 240 digital assets, with a continued focus on maintaining high standards of security and accessibility.

