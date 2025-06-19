Top Web3 and Crypto Events of June 2025 Take Over the Heart of Istanbul

In Brief Istanbul, a hub for culture, trade, and innovation, is reshaping its role as a hub for blockchain and cryptocurrency users in June 2025.

Istanbul, the worldwide center for culture, trade, and innovation, is reasserting its position as a crucial hotspot for blockchain and cryptocurrency users. The second half of June 2025 is building up to be a high-energy convergence of developers, founders, investors, and regulators, all working together to define the next wave of the decentralized web. From exclusive networking events to in-depth technical courses, Istanbul is the place to be if you’re interested in Web3.

Turkey’s main Web3 event —”where Web3 meets scale, strategy, and serious opportunity.” IBW, held on June 26-27 at the Hilton Bomonti Hotel and supported by EAK Digital, provides a comprehensive experience with keynotes, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and an immersive exhibition floor, bringing together builders in blockchain, DeFi, and AI.

Since its start in 2020, the conference has attracted over 8,000 people and included 180+ world-class speakers, resulting in a compelling venue for conversations that actively transform into real-world outcomes and global partnerships.

After hosting more than ten successful conferences, Hack Seasons is launching a new and highly anticipated format at Istanbul Blockchain Week — a curated networking breakfast tailored for builders who value authentic, lasting connections over hype. Following breakfast, guests will dive into thought-provoking discussions on market trends, infrastructure, AI, and other key topics driving the blockchain space.

The gathering will feature insights from prominent industry leaders, including executives from Mythical Games, Pudgy Penguins, Sui Foundation, Avail, Manta Network, TON, BitMart, and DATS.

An exclusive evening gathering atop a rooftop in Beyoğlu, this event invites Web3 builders, investors, and community leaders for a casual yet high-energy networking session. Set against panoramic Istanbul skyline views, the cocktail-style meetup fosters idea-sharing, introductions, and collaboration in a laid-back setting. Hosted by Emir, Loop, and Sheej Koul, the event is already fully booked, highlighting its appeal to Web3 insiders.

Staged at the elegant Feriye Palace along the Bosphorus, the Stellar Sunset Party is an evening social mixer highlighting the Stellar ecosystem’s community and projects. This stylish, garden-style gathering offers a relaxed setting for Stellar developers, enthusiasts, and partners to connect and celebrate under the sunset with scenic views and vibrant conversation￼.

Hosted at Nacht İstanbul and led by İlknur Gubel, this meetup provides a focused forum for Oppi Wallet users and developers to discuss the latest features, integrations, and user experiences. With a strong turnout (waitlist nearing 100+), it creates a hands-on environment for feedback, networking, and project showcase within the wallet’s rapidly growing community ￼.

DefaiCon Istanbul, taking place on June 26 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti, delves deeply into the convergence of decentralized finance and autonomous AI agents, coining the new “DeFAI” environment. Following its debut at Token2049 in Dubai, it brings keynote speeches, panel discussions with DeFAI pioneers, live demos of agent-based solutions, builder-focused workshops, and exclusive dealroom networking to the global stage.

Hosted at The Roof, Ritz‑Carlton by Sui & Walrus, this sleek ecosystem meetup is geared toward Sui developers, node operators, and ecosystem partners. It offers curated discussions on protocol updates, integration opportunities, and community building, all against a luxurious rooftop backdrop overlooking central Istanbul, combining technical depth with elite networking.

