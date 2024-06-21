Top Deals of the Week: NATO’s €1 Billion Defense Tech Fund Leads Global Investment Surge in AI, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing

In Brief Major players like Oracle, NATO, and South Korea have announced significant investment deals in various sectors, aiming to drive innovation and enhance global technological capabilities.

This week has seen a flurry of significant investment deals across various sectors, from blockchain and gaming to defense technology and cloud computing. Major players such as Oracle, NATO, and South Korean agencies have announced substantial funding plans aimed at driving innovation and enhancing technological capabilities worldwide.

South Korea Reveals $14.5 Million Blockchain Program

With a capital of 20 billion won, or around $14 million, the Korea Internet & Security Agency is starting a blockchain support initiative. This program intends to assist six public sectors: digital badges, online referendums, digital vouchers based on digital currencies provided by central banks, and battery life certification services.

Innovative projects will receive backing, such as CP Labs’ distributed ledger support for website platforms, Oasis Business’ accounting support services, and AhnLab Blockchain Company’s electronic wallet service. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to foster ledger innovation and integration across different sectors in South Korea.

Mirror World, a Solana game studio, has raised $12 million

The first game rollup on Solana that enables developers to build Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) chains for their GameFi projects is the company’s Sonic protocol, which debuted in March. With the money, the Sonic protocol will be developed more quickly and include features like extensible data types, sandbox settings, and modifiable game primitives.

Sonic will assist in integrating new creators into the Solana gaming community and facilitating current game makers’ use of the Sonic SVM and HyperGrid Framework. As the first distribution nodes, 50 gaming clients have been deployed with the Sonic protocol.

NATO Launches €1 Billion Defense Innovation Fund

NATO has launched its inaugural investments in European defense technology as part of a groundbreaking €1 billion fund aimed at tackling challenges in defense, security, and resilience. This initiative, set to span 15 years, is designed to foster NATO’s technological self-reliance by connecting innovative start-ups with government technology buyers.

Additionally, NATO has invested in four venture capital funds specializing in deep tech. The alliance’s investment strategy focuses on advancing key areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, space technology, and cutting-edge materials and industrial processes. This substantial financial commitment underscores NATO’s determination to remain at the forefront of technological innovation in defense, ensuring its ability to address emerging security challenges in an increasingly complex global landscape.

Oracle Has Announced an Ambitious Plan to Invest Over $1 Billion in Spain’s Cloud Computing and Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure, With a Focus on Creating a Third Cloud Region in Madrid

This strategic expansion aims to empower Spanish businesses across all sectors, enabling them to migrate critical operations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) while adhering to important regulatory frameworks such as the EOG and DORA.

The new cloud region is designed to serve both public and private sector organizations, offering comprehensive support for workload migration, application modernization, and cutting-edge innovations in data analytics and AI. By establishing this robust cloud presence in Spain, Oracle is positioning itself as a key player in the country’s digital transformation, facilitating advanced technological adoption and fostering innovation across the Spanish business landscape.

