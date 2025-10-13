Tokenized Tomorrow: Yat Siu on How Real-World Assets and Altcoins Are Redefining the Digital Economy

In Brief Animoca Brands Co-Founder Yat Siu and Edge of Show Co-Founder Josh Kriger discussed the convergent intersection of equity, assets, and altcoins at Singapore’s Hack Seasons Conference.

At Singapore’s Hack Seasons Conference, Yat Siu, Co-founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, joined Josh Kriger, Co-founder of Edge of Show, to unpack one of the most dynamic intersections in Web3 — where equity, assets, and altcoins converge. The conversation explored how tokenization, regulatory shifts, and AI-driven financial systems are reshaping the future of ownership and capital formation.

From “Crypto Taboo” to Mainstream Momentum

Josh Kriger opened the discussion by highlighting staggering statistics: over 1 million BTC now sit in corporate treasuries, 65% of institutional investors are eyeing crypto exchange-traded products, and nearly 80% of respondents expect crypto prices to rise. “We’re well past the days of crypto being taboo,” Kriger said. “Now the question is — what’s next?”

For Yat Siu, the answer begins with regulatory clarity and pent-up demand. “People wanted to buy crypto,” he explained. “Young people especially — but they weren’t allowed to. Now the barriers are falling. And when the world’s largest economy embraces crypto, everyone else has to follow.”

Tokenization as the New Network Effect

Animoca Brands, known for more than 600 Web3 investments, has been expanding beyond gaming into real-world assets (RWAs). Siu pointed to AnchorPoint, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin venture with Standard Chartered and Hong Kong Telecom, as a sign of how serious Animoca is about this frontier.

“Tokenization is about expanding the network power of an asset,” Siu said. “Once something is tokenized — art, real estate, equity — it gains global reach. You can connect a buyer in Africa with an investor in America instantly.”

He cited a recent collaboration where Solana and Republic tokenized Animoca Brands’ own equity, demonstrating how tokenization bridges traditional finance and Web3. “It’s an exciting moment for startups,” he added. “Even if you don’t launch a token, tokenizing your securities opens you to new markets.”

A New Wealth Class Emerges

Siu emphasized that crypto has created an entirely new class of global wealth. “Think of it like the rise of Chinese tourists — suddenly a new group with spending power appeared,” he said. “Crypto investors are similar. They’re traveling, spending, investing — and they represent a market companies can’t ignore.”

For him, the opportunity goes beyond token launches. “Even if you don’t tokenize, you have to recognize this community. They are part of the new financial reality.”

Digital Literacy Becomes Financial Literacy

Comparing today’s crypto shift to the early days of the internet, Siu predicted that companies ignoring blockchain will face extinction. “In the late ’90s, some executives didn’t even read email — today they’d never survive,” he said. “If you’re not on Amazon or TikTok, you don’t exist. The same will be true for blockchain and tokenization.”

He believes that in just a few years, financial literacy around tokenized assets will become as essential as digital literacy once was. “Your competitors who understand it will eat your lunch,” he warned.

The Role of AI and the Tokenized Economy

When asked about AI’s role in this evolving landscape, Siu argued that artificial intelligence won’t create instability — it will optimize it. “A good AI will know when a market is overbought,” he said. “It takes emotion out of the equation.”

He also made a bold prediction: AI agents will naturally trade tokenized assets, not traditional stocks. “The native currency of AI will be tokens. They’ll be trading 24/7. If your assets aren’t tokenized, AI won’t touch them.”

Altcoins, Institutionalization, and the Future of Crypto

In one of the panel’s liveliest exchanges, Kriger asked whether altcoins could surpass Bitcoin in total market capitalization over the next five years. Siu didn’t hesitate: “Collectively, yes.”

He compared Bitcoin to gold — “digital gold,” a store of value — while altcoins represent innovation, similar to public companies like Apple or Google. “All the activity is in altcoins — in Ethereum, Solana, Telegram’s TON, NFTs. That’s where people are building,” he said. “And when those ecosystems thrive, Bitcoin benefits too, because profits often flow back into BTC.”

Siu also pointed to the rise of institutional adoption beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, referencing a new Animoca partnership with AlphaTON that brings Web3 gaming assets into the public domain. “This kind of accountability — being listed, regulated — builds trust with traditional finance,” he explained.

America’s Leadership and the Global Ripple

As the conversation turned to upcoming global events, Kriger announced the Future of Money, Governance, and Law Summit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Siu emphasized why participation matters. “America will remain the center of crypto for years,” he said. “What happens in Washington shapes what the rest of the world does — from stablecoins to tokenization policy. But it’s also global. We need to be there to represent that.”

The Takeaway

The panel underscored a central truth: tokenization isn’t a trend — it’s an inevitability. From stablecoins to equities, art, and gaming, every asset is becoming more accessible, liquid, and programmable. For Siu, the question is no longer “if,” but “how fast” the transition unfolds.

“If you’re not looking at blockchain and tokenization,” Siu concluded, “someone else will — and they’ll use it to eat your lunch.”

