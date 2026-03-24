TicoBlockchain 2026 To Take Place On May 14 In San José, Opening Costa Rica Tech Week

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by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TicoBlockchain 2026 will bring together global industry leaders to discuss blockchain, Web3, and fintech adoption, reflecting the rapid growth of digital assets and real-world use cases in Latin America.

TicoBlockchain 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 14 at the Barceló San José Hotel, serving as the opening event for Costa Rica Tech Week, a broader series of technology and innovation-focused gatherings running from May 14 to May 24.

The event, now in its sixth edition, is being held amid continued growth in digital asset adoption across Latin America. Data from Chainalysis indicates that the region processed nearly $1.5 trillion in cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2022 and June 2025, with stablecoins playing an increasing role in payments, remittances, and everyday financial activity.

The 2026 program is designed to examine practical applications of blockchain, Web3, and fintech, with sessions addressing topics such as financial services, asset tokenization, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

The agenda includes a combination of presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and pitch sessions, along with networking opportunities intended to connect companies, developers, and public sector stakeholders.

TicoBlockchain To Unite Global Industry Leaders, Highlighting Growth And Use Cases In Blockchain And Fintech

TicoBlockchain is organized by the Costa Rica Blockchain Association and the Costa Rica Fintech Association. The event is expected to host more than 400 participants and feature 28 speakers representing multiple countries, including professionals from Visa, Wink, and Nimiq.

“There are already clear examples showing the benefits of adopting these technologies, particularly in building more transparent and resilient business models,” said Karla Córdoba Brenes, President of the Costa Rica Blockchain Association in a written statement. “We’ve also seen that interest reflected in the growth of the event itself, which has grown from around 100 attendees in its early editions to roughly 350–400 in recent years,” she added.

“We’re already seeing initiatives that make financial services more accessible, flexible, and inclusive,” said José Miguel Zamora, President of the Costa Rica Fintech Association in a written statement. “TicoBlockchain is a chance to explore first-hand the tools and real-world use cases that are shaping the future of finance both locally and internationally,” he added.

Tickets for the event are available at https://www.ticoblockchain.cr, while Costa Rica Tech Week will feature a series of technology and innovation-related events held across the country from May 14 to May 24.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

