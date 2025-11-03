This Week in DeFi: Cuts, Talks, and Caution

In Brief Despite easing rates and renewed U.S.–China talks signaling stability, Wenny Cai, COO of SynFutures, notes that while global markets tread carefully, DeFi keeps building at full speed.

The macro headlines are encouraging: easing rates, tentative trade deals, and signs of stabilization across global markets. Yet, despite this optimism, traders and investors remain cautious. According to Wenny Cai, COO of SynFutures, in the world of DeFi, the pace of innovation never slows. Even as central banks debate policy and global leaders negotiate trade, decentralized markets continue to operate on code, not sentiment.

This week brought a mix of macro and crypto news that reflects this dynamic. After months of tension, the world’s largest economies appear to be softening their stance. The U.S. and China announced a new trade truce, cutting tariffs and opening discussions on critical sectors like semiconductors, rare earths, and even the situation in Ukraine.

While Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish remarks briefly nudged Bitcoin back to $110K, Wenny Cai notes that analysts suggest the Fed’s gradual balance-sheet adjustments could soon fuel a fresh liquidity cycle. Meanwhile, gold drifted from its all-time highs, prompting traders to ask: Is it finally Bitcoin’s turn to shine?

Onchain Activity Remains Red-Hot

Even as macro uncertainty lingers, onchain activity is booming. MegaETH’s $1.3B raise and Monad’s viral airdrop buzz kept Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-based ecosystems in the spotlight. According to Wenny Cai, this underscores a simple truth: innovation does not wait for central banks. Whether markets swing wildly or settle into calm, decentralized markets move on code, not policy, a principle that remains constant in her view.

TradFi Doubles Down on Stablecoins

Traditional finance is also embracing blockchain in new ways. Mastercard’s reported acquisition of Zerohash, a key infrastructure provider for stablecoin payments and crypto trading, in a $2B deal, signals growing institutional confidence. Meanwhile, Western Union filed a trademark for “WUUSD,” indicating plans for a Solana-based stablecoin and integrated crypto wallet services. Wenny Cai emphasizes that these moves show mainstream players are no longer testing the waters; they’re diving in.

Asia continues to lead in practical crypto adoption. Korea launched its first won-pegged stablecoin, KRWQ, on Base this week, expanding access for regional traders. According to Wenny Cai, this reinforces the continent’s reputation as a hub for real-world blockchain applications.

Ethereum for Institutions

Finally, the Ethereum Foundation is taking a proactive step toward enterprise adoption. Its new “Ethereum for Institutions” hub provides businesses with case studies, compliance frameworks, and practical guidance for building on Ethereum. Wenny Cai highlights that this initiative reflects a broader trend: as DeFi matures, bridging the gap between decentralized innovation and regulated, institutional engagement becomes increasingly critical.

The takeaway is simple. According to Wenny Cai, while central banks and governments debate policy, decentralized finance moves forward. Whether it’s massive raises, viral airdrops, or the development of regional stablecoins, the code never sleeps. Understanding this core principle is not only advantageous but also necessary for anyone navigating these markets.

