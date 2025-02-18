THENA Calls For Community Vote On Merger With Venus Protocol To Develop ‘DeFAI SuperApp’

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief THENA has proposed a soft merger with Venus Protocol, aiming for a strategic acquisition that combines the strengths of both platforms to create a DeFAI SuperApp.

Decentralized exchange (DEX) THENA has put forward a proposal aimed at enhancing the BNB Chain ecosystem. Specifically, the initiative suggests a potential soft merger between THENA and the lending and borrowing platform Venus Protocol. The proposal is now open for community feedback.

Currently under review by the VENUS Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), this plan represents a strategic acquisition designed to integrate the strengths of both platforms, ultimately forming a unified and user-focused decentralized finance and AI (DeFAI) SuperApp. If approved, Venus Protocol would acquire a 33% stake in THENA in exchange for $4.5 million.

The collaboration between a DEX and a lending protocol presents new opportunities for yield generation. For instance, users could place a limit order through liquidity provision on THENA and subsequently deposit it into a Venus lending pool to generate returns—all within a single ecosystem. Additionally, THENA’s deep, protocol-owned liquidity has the potential to enhance Venus’ market depth. By facilitating seamless asset conversion and reducing price discrepancies, borrowers and lenders would gain access to more efficient capital utilization with minimized slippage.

With trading, market making, lending, and borrowing as fundamental components—alongside strong industry connections—a dedicated Launchpad naturally aligns with the partnership’s objectives. Emerging projects could immediately tap into deep liquidity and customizable borrowing/lending solutions, fostering innovation and promoting long-term sustainability. By combining the resources and expertise of both THENA and Venus, this initiative aspires to establish a premier platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation on the BNB Chain.

THENA is working to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi by integrating with the Web3 banking platform Enfineo. This collaboration aims to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing them to trade, lend, and borrow directly through their bank accounts. By simplifying on- and off-ramps, the partnership lowers barriers to entry, making DeFi more accessible to a broader audience. At the same time, it extends banking services to the DeFi community, enabling more streamlined financial management within a single ecosystem.

THENA Introduces AI-Driven Agent Layer For Seamless Interaction With Both Protocols

Through this collaboration, THENA aims to establish itself as a comprehensive DeFi hub on the BNB Chain, offering a full suite of services, including trading, lending, borrowing, and yield-generating products. By streamlining the user experience and enhancing capital efficiency, the partnership seeks to redefine how DeFi protocols can integrate and evolve to better serve their communities.

With built-in tools for swapping, lending, and earning yields, users can execute DeFi strategies within a single platform, eliminating the need to navigate multiple services and fragmented liquidity pools. Taking integration a step further, THENA is introducing an AI-driven agent layer powered by Singularry. This technology is designed to interact seamlessly with both THENA and Venus functionalities, allowing users to deploy advanced strategies—such as hedging, leveraged yield farming, and automated risk management—without requiring in-depth technical expertise. The AI system will handle the complexities, making DeFi more accessible and efficient.

By combining user bases and pooling treasury resources, the partnership can scale operations at an accelerated pace. This expansion is expected to improve liquidity depth, enhance borrowing conditions, and strengthen overall ecosystem stability, benefiting all participants in the DeFi space.

THENA serves as a central trading hub and liquidity layer for both BNB Chain and opBNB, offering a diverse range of services. These include a Spot DEX, a Perpetuals DEX, a social trading platform for competitions, and an upcoming Launchpad. The platform’s overarching goal is to evolve into a comprehensive “SuperApp” that provides an intuitive, on-chain experience with the ease and efficiency typically associated with CEXs.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson