The Quantum Clock Is Ticking Faster. Crypto Needs To Prepare Now

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief For years, the crypto industry has treated quantum computing as a distant concern. Important, but not urgent. Recent developments suggest that this mindset may need to evolve.

For years, the crypto industry has treated quantum computing as a distant concern. Important, but not urgent. Recent developments suggest that this mindset may need to evolve.

A new breakthrough in quantum computing has once again highlighted how quickly the field is progressing. While a quantum computer capable of breaking modern encryption at scale does not yet exist, the pace of advancement is becoming harder to dismiss.

The real challenge is not the moment encryption fails, but the time it takes to transition away from vulnerable systems.

Public key cryptography, which underpins blockchain security, was not designed with quantum threats in mind. Algorithms such as RSA and elliptic curve cryptography rely on mathematical problems that are difficult for classical computers but can be solved more efficiently by quantum systems.

This creates a structural imbalance. Once quantum capabilities reach a certain threshold, widely used cryptographic systems could become obsolete faster than expected.

Professor Chris Peikert of Fhenix Research has spent decades working on quantum resistant cryptographic systems, particularly those based on lattice structures. His work has contributed to several of the leading post quantum standards currently being adopted globally.

The transition to post quantum cryptography is complex. It requires more than updating individual algorithms. It involves rethinking infrastructure, protocols, and system design at a foundational level.

This is where technologies like Fully Homomorphic Encryption offer a potential path forward.

FHE allows data to remain encrypted even while computations are performed on it. When combined with quantum resistant cryptographic approaches, it enables systems that are both privacy preserving and designed for long term resilience.

Fhenix Research has been exploring how these technologies can be applied within blockchain environments, where security and transparency must coexist.

The broader implications extend well beyond crypto. Financial systems, government infrastructure, and digital communications all depend on cryptographic assumptions that quantum computing is expected to challenge.

However, the crypto industry is uniquely positioned to respond.

It has the technical expertise, the incentive to innovate, and the flexibility to adopt new standards more quickly than traditional sectors. The key question is whether it will act early or delay until the risks become unavoidable.

Quantum computing may still be years away from full scale impact. However, the window for proactive adaptation is already open.

How the industry responds now will shape its resilience in the years ahead.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

