Tether Unveils USA₮: Federally Regulated, Dollar-Backed Stablecoin For US Market

In Brief Tether has launched USA₮, a federally regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, designed for the US market with scalable, transparent infrastructure and institutional partnerships under the GENIUS Act framework.

Stablecoin issuing company Tether launched USA₮, a federally regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin specifically created to operate within the United States under the GENIUS Act’s new federal stablecoin framework. The token is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., recognized as the country’s first federally regulated stablecoin issuer.

This launch represents the formal market introduction of USA₮, following an announcement last year that detailed the token’s structure and appointed former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. The stablecoin is now accessible to US users seeking a dollar-backed digital asset compliant with the nation’s federal regulatory framework.

USA₮ signals an important moment both for Tether and for the evolution of the US dollar in the digital era. Entering a market where dollar-backed tokens are already central to global commerce, the launch emphasizes the continued influence of the US dollar as countries compete to shape the future of money. The token combines the scale and operational maturity of the widely adopted USD₮ ecosystem with a framework tailored for the demands of US institutions, highlighting a new chapter in trust, transparency, and technological leadership.

USA₮ Launch Highlights Scalable, Transparent Infrastructure And Strategic Institutional Partnerships

While USD₮ continues to operate internationally and advances toward GENIUS Act compliance, USA₮ is purpose-built for the US market and its digital payment infrastructure, providing institutions with a digital dollar issued through a nationally chartered bank. Anchorage Digital Bank has developed scalable infrastructure with on-chain transparency, integrated risk management, and bank-grade compliance, ensuring the token functions reliably within regulatory requirements at an institutional scale.

US-regulated exchanges and banking partners are being prepared to support broad access to USA₮, with Cantor Fitzgerald acting as the designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer, providing secure asset management and transparent reserve oversight. The launch reinforces Tether’s role as a global macroeconomic participant; the Tether Group ranks as the 17th-largest holder of US Treasuries worldwide, ahead of sovereign holders such as Germany, South Korea, and Australia. USD₮ continues to facilitate large-scale digital transactions, supporting the international use of the US dollar for payments, commerce, and reserves.

In the initial phase, USA₮ will be available on platforms including Bybit, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX, and Moonpay, marking the start of its integration into the US financial ecosystem.

