Suno Partners With Warner Music To Bring Licensed Recordings And Artist Voices Into AI Song Creation

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Suno has partnered with Warner Music Group to train AI models on licensed recordings and introduce tools that let users create music featuring artists’ voices.

AI music platform Suno announced a partnership with Warner Music Group that will allow the company to train its models on licensed recordings and introduce tools that enable users to create music featuring the voices and styles of participating artists.

According to Suno, the collaboration will support the development of expanded creative features, additional interaction opportunities between users and established musicians, and a broader music ecosystem.

The partnership is intended to maintain the core creative experience that Suno has offered to date while introducing new channels for audience engagement and new compensation pathways for artists and songwriters.

It brings together Suno’s music-creation community, its AI-driven production tools, and a roster of artists from Warner Music Group in a single environment, marking what the companies describe as a natural progression in digital music innovation.

New Collaboration To Bring Artists’ Voices Into AI Music

Suno notes that its product will evolve as a result of this collaboration. Users will still be able to generate original songs as before, with the primary focus remaining on access to advanced music-creation tools.

The agreement enables Suno to develop new model generations built from licensed, high-quality recordings, which are expected to surpass its current v5 model.

The platform will also introduce features that allow participating Warner Music Group artists to have their names, likenesses, voices, and compositions incorporated into AI-assisted music creation, provided they choose to opt in.

This will open new ways for listeners to engage with artists while establishing revenue mechanisms tied to the use of their creative assets.

Downloading user-created songs will continue to be supported; however, downloads will require a paid Suno account going forward, with the number of downloads determined by the user’s subscription tier.

Suno’s Studio product will remain its advanced creation environment with unchanged functionality, including unlimited downloads, and will continue to receive new feature updates.

The company describes a shift toward an environment where listeners actively participate in shaping music rather than simply consuming it, suggesting that interactive formats may deepen engagement, expand cultural relevance, and create new forms of connection. The partnership with Warner Music Group is presented as a step toward this direction.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

