Sui Launches Upgraded Virtual Machine And Expands Bug Bounty Program Ahead Of Mainnet Deployment

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sui has launched its upgraded Virtual Machine for public testing, alongside an updated bug bounty program offering Mainnet-level rewards to identify vulnerabilities and ensure a secure, scalable execution layer.

Layer 1 blockchain Sui announced that its new Sui Virtual Machine (VM) is now live and available for public testing, alongside the launch of an updated bug bounty program.

According to Sui, the VM, which serves as the execution layer for all Move programs on the network, has undergone a substantial upgrade aimed at improving performance and scalability. It represents an important advancement in Sui’s execution infrastructure. The code is publicly accessible on GitHub, and Mainnet deployment is planned for early April.

While the existing VM has supported Sui’s operations effectively, the upgrade addresses structural limitations that have become increasingly restrictive as the network expands and the Move programming language evolves.

Key improvements in the new VM include per-package caching to reduce load times and optimize memory usage, a restructured system for type storage and resolution, enhanced execution across packages, and a redesigned interpreter for processing instructions. These changes result in a cleaner, more efficient execution layer and provide a foundation for future Move language features that the current architecture could not easily support.

Sui’s new VM just went public.



Bug bounty is open & we want the community's eyes on it before Mainnet.



The bella-ciao branch is a rewrite of the execution layer. Faster. Per-package caching. Next gen Move features.



Internal review & multiple independent audits from @osec_io… — Sui Developers (@suidevelopers) March 16, 2026

Sui’s Bug Bounty Program To Cover New Virtual Machine, Offering Mainnet-Level Rewards For Security Testing

In conjunction with this release, the bug bounty program has been updated to cover VM-related vulnerabilities at full Mainnet rates, even prior to the code reaching Testnet, in order to maximize engagement from the security community.

The program, hosted on Hackenproof, now accepts submissions related to the VM. Vulnerabilities identified through this program will be rewarded at Mainnet rates, encouraging the security community to engage with the code before it reaches production. Organizers emphasized that identifying meaningful vulnerabilities is critical and that participants will be compensated appropriately for their contributions.

The deployment of a new VM to Mainnet is considered a major milestone for the network. The upgrade has already passed internal reviews and multiple independent audits, and opening it to public scrutiny under full bounty conditions represents the next stage in validating its security. This initiative is intended to ensure that the upgraded execution layer is thoroughly tested and robust, positioning Sui for future growth and enabling broader adoption of its Move-based ecosystem.

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

