en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
March 17, 2026

Sui Launches Upgraded Virtual Machine And Expands Bug Bounty Program Ahead Of Mainnet Deployment

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 17, 2026 at 6:54 am Updated: March 17, 2026 at 6:54 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: March 17, 2026 at 6:54 am

In Brief

Sui has launched its upgraded Virtual Machine for public testing, alongside an updated bug bounty program offering Mainnet-level rewards to identify vulnerabilities and ensure a secure, scalable execution layer.

New Sui VM Goes Live For Public Testing With Updated Bug Bounty Program

Layer 1 blockchain Sui announced that its new Sui Virtual Machine (VM) is now live and available for public testing, alongside the launch of an updated bug bounty program.

According to Sui, the VM, which serves as the execution layer for all Move programs on the network, has undergone a substantial upgrade aimed at improving performance and scalability. It represents an important advancement in Sui’s execution infrastructure. The code is publicly accessible on GitHub, and Mainnet deployment is planned for early April. 

While the existing VM has supported Sui’s operations effectively, the upgrade addresses structural limitations that have become increasingly restrictive as the network expands and the Move programming language evolves. 

Key improvements in the new VM include per-package caching to reduce load times and optimize memory usage, a restructured system for type storage and resolution, enhanced execution across packages, and a redesigned interpreter for processing instructions. These changes result in a cleaner, more efficient execution layer and provide a foundation for future Move language features that the current architecture could not easily support.

Sui’s Bug Bounty Program To Cover New Virtual Machine, Offering Mainnet-Level Rewards For Security Testing

In conjunction with this release, the bug bounty program has been updated to cover VM-related vulnerabilities at full Mainnet rates, even prior to the code reaching Testnet, in order to maximize engagement from the security community.

The program, hosted on Hackenproof, now accepts submissions related to the VM. Vulnerabilities identified through this program will be rewarded at Mainnet rates, encouraging the security community to engage with the code before it reaches production. Organizers emphasized that identifying meaningful vulnerabilities is critical and that participants will be compensated appropriately for their contributions.

The deployment of a new VM to Mainnet is considered a major milestone for the network. The upgrade has already passed internal reviews and multiple independent audits, and opening it to public scrutiny under full bounty conditions represents the next stage in validating its security. This initiative is intended to ensure that the upgraded execution layer is thoroughly tested and robust, positioning Sui for future growth and enabling broader adoption of its Move-based ecosystem.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitget Expands Spot Market With Ondo Tokenized Securities, Integrating US Equities, ETFs, And Commodities

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Why Modular Blockchains Are Gaining Attention In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Orbs Launches Agentic, An Execution Layer For Autonomous DeFi Agents

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Vietnam Government Prepares Restrictions On Foreign Crypto Platforms As Local Exchange Pilot Begins

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitget Expands Spot Market With Ondo Tokenized Securities, Integrating US Equities, ETFs, And Commodities

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Why Modular Blockchains Are Gaining Attention In 2026

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Orbs Launches Agentic, An Execution Layer For Autonomous DeFi Agents

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

Vietnam Government Prepares Restrictions On Foreign Crypto Platforms As Local Exchange Pilot Begins

by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Bitget Expands Spot Market With Ondo Tokenized Securities, Integrating US Equities, ETFs, And Commodities
News Report Technology
Bitget Expands Spot Market With Ondo Tokenized Securities, Integrating US Equities, ETFs, And Commodities
by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026
Why Modular Blockchains Are Gaining Attention In 2026
News Report Technology
Why Modular Blockchains Are Gaining Attention In 2026
by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026
Orbs Launches Agentic, An Execution Layer For Autonomous DeFi Agents
News Report Technology
Orbs Launches Agentic, An Execution Layer For Autonomous DeFi Agents
by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026
Vietnam Government Prepares Restrictions On Foreign Crypto Platforms As Local Exchange Pilot Begins
Opinion News Report Technology
Vietnam Government Prepares Restrictions On Foreign Crypto Platforms As Local Exchange Pilot Begins
by Alisa Davidson
March 17, 2026
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.